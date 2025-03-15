Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel began its journey on a positive note but eventually failed to maintain momentum and emerged as a losing affair at the box office. Now that the film has wrapped up its theatrical run, details about its collection from North America (USA and Canada) are out. During the run itself, it was clear that the Tollywood biggie would fail to reach breakeven, and the final numbers suggest it’s a massive flop. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What was Thandel’s breakeven value?

In the last few years, the market for Telugu films has grown exponentially overseas. Among tier 2 stars of the Tollywood industry, Naga Chaitanya is one such actor whose following is growing internationally, especially in the USA, where the Telugu diaspora is significantly present. This has resulted in his films securing good deals from buyers.

The buyers acquired Thandel’s theatrical rights at a good price, and the breakeven target at the North American box office was $1.5 million. While the target looked achievable with decent word-of-mouth, the actual picture was very different as the film struggled a lot after a healthy start. It even failed to hit the $1 million mark.

Closing collection at the North American box office

It is now learned that Thandel closed its theatrical run at the North American box office by earning just $848,568 or $848K. This is a very disappointing total, and if we calculate, the film has earned only 56.57% of the total breakeven value. This clearly indicates that this Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer has been a big losing affair for the buyers.

The poor outcome of the film will definitely affect the pre-release value of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming projects.

More about the film

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel was theatrically released on February 7, 2025. It also features Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, and others. The project was bankrolled by Geetha Arts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Crazxy VS Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Day 14: Sohum Shah’s Thriller Displays Crazy Dominance With 297% Higher Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News