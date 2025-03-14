The Holi holiday has helped Vicky Kaushal boost his number game yet again at the box office and in 29 days, Chhaava stands at a total collection of 599 – 560 crore.* The period drama took a massive jump on Holi and it is gearing up for a huge Holi weekend!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, it has churned out a profit of 330.7% at the box office, attaining the blockbuster verdict. It would be interesting to see if it manages to stay relevant at the box office for another week or two, churning out huge numbers.

Chhaava Box Office Day 29 Estimate

On the 29th day, March 14, the fifth Friday, Chhaava earned almost 6.5 crore with the Hindi version and 75 lakh with the Telugu version, bringing a total of 7.25 crore at the box office, as per early trends. The film would take further jumps on the fifth Saturday and Sunday, bringing a perfect end to the fifth weekend!

Biggest Day 29 For Bollywood

Thanks to the Holi Holiday, Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama has managed to bring the biggest day 29 in Bollywood, surpassing the toughest target Pushpa 2. Till now, while the period drama was bringing the second-highest day at any given point, Pushpa 2 was a tough nut to crack!

Check out the top ten day 29 collection of Hindi films at the box office.

Chhaava: 6.5 crore Pushpa 2: 3.75 crore Stree 2: 2.75 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.4 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 2.14 crore Jawan: 1.78 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 1.7 crore Baahubali 2: 1.56 crore Singham Again: 1.5 crore Pushpa: The Rise: 1.3 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Officer On Duty Box Office Day 22: Kunchacko Boban Film Only 1.48 Crore Away To Turn A SuperHit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News