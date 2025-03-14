Kunchacko Boban is all set to deliver the second super hit Malayalam film of 2025, which might arrive by the end of this weekend. Officer On Duty has been churning out steady numbers at the box office even after 22 days. The film currently stands at 50 crore gross collection worldwide.

The crime thriller, also starring Priyamani, stands at a total collection of 28.59 crore in India. The film is still earning in the range of 30 – 40 lakh daily, and this figure might take a jump over the Holi weekend yet again.

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 22

On the 22nd day, the fourth Thursday, March 13, Kunchacko Boban‘s film earned almost 31 lakh. This was a drop of only 2 lakh from the previous day, which brought 33 lakh. In fact, the third week of the film finished at 4.94 crore at the box office.

Check out the week-wise box office collection of the crime thriller.

Week 1: 15.4 crore

Week 2: 8.25 crore

Week 3: 4.94 crore

Total: 28.59 crore

Officer On Duty Budget & Recovery

Officer On Duty is mounted on a budget of 10 crore and it has churned out a profit of 18.59 crore, registering 185.9% return on investment. The crime thriller is now only 1.48 crore away to secure a superhit verdict for itself.

Mollywood’s 4th Superhit

In total, the crime thriller needs to earn 30 crore at the box office to claim a superhit verdict. It would be the fourth Malayalam film to do so after Rekhachithram, Ponman, and Bromance; Rekhachitrham was the first Malayalam film to claim a Superhit verdict this year.

