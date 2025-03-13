Vicky Kaushal is on a record-breaking spree with his historical action film Chhaava. He’s covered a major gap towards achieving the 1000 crore mark in the post-Covid era. While that may take some time, he’s dominating Akshay Kumar by a huge margin despite 8 less theatrical releases. Scroll below for an interesting box office analysis.

Akshay Kumar at the post-covid box office

Khiladi Kumar has had a total of 13 releases in the post-pandemic era. Unfortunately, fans have not shown much interest, as over 90% of his films have failed at the Indian box office. His last hit was OMG 2 (2023). Sky Force was supposed to begin 2025 on a successful note but failed to recover its whopping 160 crore budget.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s box office collections in the post-pandemic era:

Khel Khel Mein – 40.32 crores Sarfira – 24.30 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Mission Raniganj – 31 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Selfiee – 16.50 crores Ram Setu – 64 crores Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores Bell Bottom – 26.50 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Total: 911.21 crores

Only three Akshay Kumar films managed to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office – Sooryavanshi, Sky Force, and OMG 2. If one considers an average, Akshay Kumar has earned around 70.09 crores per film.

Vicky Kaushal Post-Covid Box Office

Vicky Kaushal has witnessed some hits and misses in the post-pandemic era, but Chhaava is dominating his list, unlike any other Bollywood release.

Check out Vicky’s post-Covid total below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023): 88 crores The Great Indian Family (2023): 5 crores Sam Bahadur (2023): 90.75 crores Bad Newz (2024): 64 crores Chhaava (2025): 537.23 crores* (23 days)

Total: 784.97 crores

The average of Vicky Kaushal comes to around 156.99 crores per film. Which means he’s ahead of Akshay Kumar by almost 86.90 crores. Time will tell if Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 manage to turn the tables.

