The Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur completes one year today (December 1). The film had Vicky step into the shoes of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie is also hailed as one of his career’s best performances. Let us take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the box office performance of the film.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Revisit

The Vicky Kaushal starrer witnessed an epic clash with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. While one inevitably knew that the latter would emerge as the clear winner because of the mammoth scale, hype, and the buzz, Sam Bahadur also did not fail to tick off some achievements. The movie opened at 6.25 crores. It was expected to witness a better opening. On its first weekend, the film had managed to garner around 25.55 crore. By its first week, the film earned 38 crores. Mounted at a budget of around 50 to 55 crores, the film wrapped up at 90.75 crores. It saw a plus verdict, which means that the movie recovered its investment as well as yielded some profits. However, it clearly missed out on the hit tag.

Laurels Received By Sam Bahadur

Despite the movie not becoming a massive hit, it got its own fair share of critical acclaim. To begin with, Vicky Kaushal’s performance as Sam Manekshaw received a lot of acclaim. The film also earned him a Filmfare Nomination, both in the Best Actor and the Best Actor (Critics) category. The movie was also nominated in the Best Film Category.

About The Movie

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. It was directed by Meghna Gulzar. While Fatima played former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanya stepped into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo Manekshaw.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

