Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is churning out another fulfilling weekend at the Indian box office. After losing steam during weekdays, the film picked up the pace during the ongoing fifth weekend, all thanks to Cinema Lovers Day on Friday. Yesterday, it maintained the momentum, brought in a healthy sum, and wrapped up a month in theatres. Let’s find out where it stands after 30 days in terms of domestic returns!

The horror comedy threequel was engaged in a high-voltage clash at ticket windows with Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. Considering the Cop Universe factor, Ajay-Rohit Shetty’s duo, and superstar cameos, it was assumed that the Singham threequel would be the winner by a big margin, but surprisingly, this Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a much better momentum.

On Cinema Lovers Day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did a business of 2.40 crores*, all thanks to nominal ticket rates. Yesterday (day 30), the film showed a good hold and raked in 2 crores*. Including this, the total stands at 276.70 crores* at the Indian box office.

With 276.70 crores* in the kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has raked in good returns. For those who don’t know, the film is made on a budget of 150 crores. So, if a comparison is made between the collection and budget, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 126.70 crores. Calculated further, it equals 84.46% returns at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has secured a plus verdict and will end its theatrical journey with the same verdict. The film could have been a hit with a collection of 300 crores, but that’s totally out of reach. Also, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is releasing on December 5. So, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has only four days to mint as much moolah as possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja Box Office Day 2 (China): Explodes On Saturday With 101% Jump, Crosses 125 Crores Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News