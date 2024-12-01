The box office is exploding with tentpole movies and has recorded one of the biggest Black Friday collections ever in North America. Wicked is already set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and it has once again set a new record even before saying goodbye to the second weekend. It has surpassed Grease’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing musical adaptation and the first to achieve another huge feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was released in 1978. The musical rom-com was directed by Randal Kleiser and based on the 1972 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It revolves around the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson, who develop a deep attraction for one another during a summer romance. Not only did it become the highest-grossing musical, but its soundtrack album was also the second-best-selling album of the year in the US. The film received multiple accolades, including numerous Oscar nominations. It was followed by a sequel, Grease 2, and a prequel TV series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, on Paramount+.

John Travolta starrer Grease collected a solid $190.1 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America, becoming the highest-grossing musical adaptation. However, Wicked has now snatched that record. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy grossed mindblowing $32 million on Friday, Black Friday registering the 3rd biggest 2nd Friday ever and the biggest Black Friday ever for live actions, beating Harry Potter and The Hunger Games movies. It has also scored the 3rd biggest Black Friday overall.

Wicked is the first musical adaptation to cross the $200 million mark in the US. It has reached a $214.3 million cume in the US, beating Grease’s $190.1 million domestic haul. It is now the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time in the US. It achieved this feat in just eight days. The movie dropped only 30.2% from last Friday when it was released.

It has already beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.4 million, Kung Fu Panda 4’s $193.6 million, and Bad Boys 4’s $193.6 million to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year list in the US. Its next target is Twisters and its $267.76 million US haul. Wicked is presently the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024 at the US box office.

As per the report, the musical fantasy is eyeing a $75 million to $85 million second 3-day weekend. Here are the live-action movies with the biggest Black Friday collections –

Wicked – $32 million The Hunger Games Catching Fire – $31.6 million The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1 – $24.2 million Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone – $23 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – $22.8 million

Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

