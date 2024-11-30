Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is headed for its first major milestone at the box office in North America. Like all the other releases, the sequel starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal has also received a boost on Thanksgiving Day. It has also achieved a remarkable feat for the R-rated films of 2024. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is performing pretty well at the box office but is trailing behind Wicked. Although the film was released overseas ahead of its domestic release, which clashed with Wicked, its collections are comparitively lower than the musical fantasy. Scott’s film is the sequel to his Oscar-winning movie, which came out in 2000.

From Wicked to Moana 2 and even Red One, all the films experienced a significant boost on Thanksgiving Day, and so did Gladiator II. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Paul Mescal’s movie collected a strong $6.7 million on Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day. It experienced a decent hike of 1.8% from Wednesday.

According to the report, it has reached the $80.5 million cume at the North American box office and is expected to cross the $100 million mark by tonight. It has registered the second biggest Thursday of 2024 for R-rated movies. Despite tough competition from Wicked, it is moving swiftly towards its next box office goal.

The film recorded the biggest international opening for Ridley Scott-directed films. It is on track to achieve the $250 million mark worldwide very soon. Based on The Numbers’ data, Pail Mescal’s film has so far collected $165.22 million overseas, and allied with the $80.5 million domestic cume, Gladiator II’s worldwide cume stands at $245.72 million. It originally had a budget of $165 million when it was greenlit. However, its reported making cost exceeded the initial numbers, reportedly between $210 and $250 million. It will finally be able to recover the mammoth budget at least.

The Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in the US on November 22 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Red One Box Office (North America): Beats Napoleon’s $60M+ To Become The 2nd Highest-Grossing Big Tech Streaming Turned Theatrical Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News