Jurassic World Rebirth is counting the days until it hits the theaters, but before that, the critics have shared their views on social media. The movie’s New York City premiere was recently held, and the leading stars, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, looked stunning on the red carpet. Keep scrolling for the early reactions.

It is a standalone sequel that will reboot the franchise. There has been a lot of excitement around the film since its announcement, especially because of its ensemble cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. The film was written by David Koepp, who co-wrote the OG Jurassic Park film and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Rebirth early reviews on social media platform X [formerly Twitter]

One of the users wrote, “Let me just say that #JurassicWorldRebirth is honestly the BEST film in the entire franchise when it comes to its visuals. Its such a beautiful film with stunning cinematography that will leave you in awe Many breathtaking moments I have so much good to say about this film bro.”

Another user called Wesley wrote, “JurassicWorldRebirth is a monster sized adrenaline ride that once it gets going doesn’t let up. It is full of heart and great action but the standout is the edge of your seat tension is back and it’s used to perfection thanks to Gareth Edwards. If we do get more he definitely needs to stay. The characters are also pretty great but the scene stealer is Jonathan Bailey for sure. Also the score is just as magical as the original trilogy. Also there’s a scene that had me feeling like a kid again and I haven’t had that with this franchise since the original. This absolutely lived up to my expectations.”

Entertainment journalist, Brandon Siedlik, wrote, “Gareth Edward’s brings the franchise back to basics with #JurassicWorldRebirth, that reminded me of a mashup between Jaws and Predator. It somewhat retains the Spielbergian quality and authenticity to these movies, but fell more in line with the two sequels to the original.”

YouTuber Drew TheThemeParkDude stated, “Just saw #JurassicWorldRebirth and it’s a very fun standalone movie in the Jurassic Universe. Most “scary” film in the series with great Dino action. D-Rex is great and gets some good screen time. Glad to see Dinos as the threat in this one as bugs were in the last movie.”

Podcaster Taylor Blunden stated, “there is a LOT to love about #JurassicWorldRebirth but it’s greatest strength is absolutely the ensemble cast. Johansson, Bailey, and Ali work so well as a trio & instantly make you fall in love with some really intriguing characters (that I hope we get to learn more about)!”

Film critic Zach Pope said, “#JurassicWorldRebirth makes dinosaurs terrifying again in this intense throwback to 90’s blockbusters that will impress you visually and keep you on edge! It’s flawed, predictable, eye rolly , but in the end of the day it’s the most fun I’ve had in awhile since the 1st JW.”

Another Tomatometer-approved critic, Courtney Howard, said, “If you’re going to #JurassicWorldRebirth exclusively for epic, dino-mite mayhem, you won’t be disappointed. 2 white-knuckle sequences. Human stakes are weightless & reductive of others in franchise. Emptily channels movie references without innovating, nor improving upon them.”

Indian influencer/YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani praising it wrote, “is a roaring thrilling and terrifying return to the franchise. Gareth has made a film purely to pay homage to Steven Spielberg’s original epic. It starts slow but once it stops taking itself seriously it is non-stop fun! The horror and near death experiences by characters were missing in the previous installments. The titanosaurus scenes should be seen on the biggest screen possible. Screams spielberg.”

Another critic Cris Parker stated, “#JurassicWorldRebirth is a dang good time! Gareth Edwards puts the FEAR back into the Dino’s with several heart pounding set pieces. Fun enough characters to root for. As a JP3 enjoyer this is no different. It’s flawed but packed with the charm of an action/horror 90’s throwback.”

“#JurassicWorldRebirth is an adventure with genuinely scary moments that had me holding my breath, anxiously waiting to see how it was all going to play out. genuinely wasn’t sure who was going to survive at any given moment & that was both incredibly stressful and exciting!” writes podcast Taylor Blunden.

Cody Peterson writes, “BANGER!! Dino DNA runs through this film from beginning to end. Taking the best aspects of the original while bringing a breath of originality that the “Jurassic World” series seemed to miss. Sweated through my shirt (complimentary).”

And Mason says, “#JurassicWorldRebirth is the best since JP3. The score is amazing. The river raft scene finally made the T. rex scary again. The open-ocean scenes felt like Jaws. Zora, Duncan, Martin & Henry feel like real people. A true callback to Jurassic Park. 8/10.”

Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and led by Scarlett Johansson, will hit the screens on July 2.

