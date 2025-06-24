Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Reynolds nearly shared the spotlight in Tim Burton’s film. However, the casting stars didn’t quite align. Long ago, the director was developing a biography that veered away from his typical eerie niche. It was titled Big Eyes. That flick told the real tale of painter Margaret Keane and her spouse, Walter.

It went through an uneven road before hitting screens in 2014, too. And along the way? It nearly featured one of the most surprising onscreen pairings ever. It was none other than Reynolds and Witherspoon. Yes, it almost occurred. But that dream duo was recast.

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Almost-Starring Role in Big Eyes

Big Eyes debuted starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz at the forefront. Of course, it was a potent lineup. However, the unrealized Witherspoon-Reynolds pairing still swings in the air like a lingering Tinseltown enigma. Fast forward to 2025, and Witherspoon casually dropped a nugget on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. And it lines up suspiciously well with this nearly-happened collab.

“I auditioned for Tim Burton once. I didn’t get it, but I was glad I did it, you know. I think he’s amazing; I think he’s worthy of any kind of, you know, big effort to try and get the job.”

She didn’t name-drop the flick. But let’s connect the dots. First, it’s Tim Burton. Then, it’s a biopic. And let’s not forget about the timeline. It all points to Big Eyes. Also, given she was once rumored to be cast in it (check The Hollywood Reporter’s 2012 coverage), it seems pretty clear that’s the one.

Deadline first spilled the tea in 2012 — Witherspoon and Reynolds were reportedly eyed to headline Burton’s drama. But before filming even began, casting took a turn. In came Amy Adams. Out went the Legally Blonde sweetheart and the Deadpool star.

Why did the switch happen? Although it is still unknown. What we know is that Reese was game. She’d begun her career in the early ’90s, making great renditions with The Man in the Moon at just 15. From that point, the performer climbed higher with standout films like Cruel Intentions and Election, even snagging a Golden Globe. So, reading for Burton wasn’t merely a passing moment — it marked a bold stride toward a transformative type of character.

Around that time, even Reynolds was transitioning into more dramatic work, too. This movie could’ve shown them both in a totally new light.

Big Eyes eventually dropped in 2014, focusing on the strange but true tale of a woman who painted iconic big-eyed portraits — and the man who took all the credit. Adams won praise. Waltz did his thing. But what if it had been Witherspoon and Reynolds rather?

Sometimes Hollywood gives us the dream team. Sometimes it just teases. In this case, we got close, but the pairing stayed locked in the “almost” vault.

