Believe it or not, this iconic film, Deadpool, almost never got made. Yep, the studio wasn’t too thrilled about taking a risk on a snarky, foul-mouthed antihero in a red suit who breaks the fourth wall like it’s his day job.

But Ryan Reynolds, being the absolute legend he is, refused to let Wade Wilson stay shelved. And then boom, one fine day in 2014, a piece of glorious test footage magically popped up online. Total coincidence? Yeah, sure. Fans went absolutely feral over it, and suddenly, the suits at the top couldn’t ignore the hype. Deadpool went from studio reject to box office royalty.

So, if you’ve ever laughed, cringed, or cheered watching Deadpool slice through bad guys while cracking jokes, you owe a big thanks to one “accidental” leak and Reynolds’ never-give-up energy.

Ryan Reynolds Leaked Deadpool Script

Ryan Reynolds really said if you want something done right, you might just have to “accidentally” leak it yourself. That’s basically how Deadpool finally got the greenlight after being stuck in development limbo for over a decade. Yup, for 11 years, Reynolds was pitching, praying, and pushing for the Merc with a Mouth to hit the big screen, but the studio just wasn’t biting.

In fact, Reynolds spilled the tea on The Graham Norton Show, saying, “11 years I have been trying to get this movie made… We wrote a script, we did a little bit of test footage. That footage sat on a shelf at Fox for four years. Somebody accidentally leaked it on the internet…within twenty-four hours, we had a green light. We were making it.” Sure, totally an accident, right?

Once the footage hit the internet, fans went full Wade Wilson, absolutely unhinged in the best way possible. The hype exploded, Fox got flooded with requests, and boom, studio execs couldn’t ignore it anymore. Suddenly, the movie they weren’t so sure about became their hottest property.

While Reynolds never officially admitted it was him, let’s be real, who else had that footage, the motive, and the perfect amount of chaos energy to pull it off? The man basically leaked his way into box office history.

So, next time you’re watching Deadpool slice up bad guys while breaking the fourth wall, remember: that masterpiece exists because Ryan Reynolds believed in it so much, he may or may not have pulled off the slickest “oops” in Hollywood history. Legends don’t wait around, they leak, they hustle, and they wear red spandex while doing it.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Almost Leaked Deadpool 3 Script

Back before Deadpool 3 blew up the box office and made all our multiverse dreams come true, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman almost pulled a classic chaos move, leaking the plot before Marvel could even drop a teaser. Yep, those two professional trolls nearly spilled the beans during their “official” announcement video back in 2022. Fans thought they were getting big spoilers until the audio conveniently cut out just as they started diving into the storyline.

Reynolds and Jackman sat side-by-side, casually chatting about Logan’s return and how Wolverine would fit into the Deadpool 3 madness. And then? Muted. Literally. Marvel’s top-secret vault remained sealed, thanks to some sneaky editing (or maybe Kevin Feige hiding behind the camera with a mute button).

It was the ultimate bait-and-switch, and fans ate it up. Even after all these years, that fake-out still ranks as one of the funniest pre-release moments in MCU history. Looking back now, knowing how wild Deadpool 3 turned out, it’s hilarious to think they nearly ruined the surprise themselves. Classic Reynolds. Classic Jackman. Never trust those two with secrets, or audio.

