Easter just passed, and right on schedule, a fantasy film featuring the Easter Bunny hopped its way to the number three spot globally on Netflix. It even made the top 10 in 41 countries! The film is an animated adventure titled Rise of the Guardians, starring Hugh Jackman. Interestingly, though, India wasn’t one of the countries where it cracked the top 10 list.

Interestingly, major English-speaking countries like the US and the UK didn’t have the film in their top 10 lists either. Over in Europe, though, it showed up in places like Germany, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, and a few others, pretty much all across the region, except France.

In the North American region, Mexico saw it rise in the charts. Countries like Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, and others featured it in their top 10 in South America. Only three African countries have included this film in their top 10 lists: Mauritius, South Africa, and Kenya. In Asia, the film became popular in the Philippines and the Maldives. (via CBR)

About Rise of The Guardians

According to CBR, Rise of the Guardians wasn’t a hit when released in theaters in 2012. The film ended up costing DreamWorks a hefty loss of USD 87 million. However, after 13 years, it’s experienced a surge in popularity, racking up billions of views this week alone on Netflix. The movie boasted a star-studded cast with Hugh Jackman as the Easter Bunny, Chris Pine as Jack Frost, Alec Baldwin as North (Santa Claus), Isla Fisher as the Tooth Fairy, and Jude Law as Pitch. Directed by Peter Ramsey and written by David Lindsay-Abaire, the film received a solid critical reception, holding a Tomatometer score of 75%. Audiences were even more enthusiastic, giving it an 80% rating on the Popcorn Meter.

Plot of Rise of The Guardians

Although the Easter Bunny is closely tied to the film, he’s not the main character. That role belongs to Jack Frost, another supernatural being. The story’s villain is Pitch Black, an evil spirit determined to harm Earth’s children and make them stop believing in beings like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman. Jack Frost is invited to team up against Pitch, but he’s initially uninterested in joining the cause. Will he eventually step in to help save the children and the supernatural beings? You’ll have to watch the film to find out!

Trailer:

