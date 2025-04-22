Ryan Coogler’s original horror, Sinners, beat several sequels at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. The weekend actuals have been reported, and they are significantly higher than the initial numbers. Michael B. Jordan is being widely praised for his performance in this vampire story. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film debuted at the US box office at #1, beating Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie. Released over the Easter weekend, it beat Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s $42.15 million to become the 7th biggest opening weekend during Easter. It is right behind Clash of the Titans’ $61.23 million debut weekend collection.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Ryan Coogler-helmed Sinners earned $3 million more than its initially reported opening weekend of $45.6 million in North America. After the weekend actuals came in, the actual figure surged to $48 million. It has registered the biggest three-day weekend for original horror post-COVID, beating Nope’s $44.4 million. Despite being an original horror, it has beaten horror sequels like Alien Romulus‘ $42 million, Scream VI’s $44.4 million, and A Quiet Place: Part II’s $47.5 million openings.

The movie collected $4.7 million from the Thursday previews, $14.5 million on Friday excluding the previews, $16.5 million on Saturday, and an estimated $12.3 million on Sunday. Therefore, it is only $2 million away from hitting the $50 million mark and will happen by today at the latest.

Sinners opened to $15.5 million at the overseas box office; hence, its global opening collection is $63.5 million. Ryan Coogler directed Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan in dual roles, which was released in the theatres on April 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

