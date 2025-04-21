A Minecraft Movie is thriving at the box office and has crossed yet another milestone globally. The film starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is enjoying Easter to the fullest as it collected a spectacular collection at the domestic and global markets. It continues to have strong legs and knock down milestones now and then. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The videogame adaptation is close to hitting a significant milestone at the box office in the United States. Within a month of its theatrical release, it has become the second highest-grossing videogame adaptation. Some of the scenes from the movie have gone viral online, such as a baby zombie riding a chicken, which has worked in favor of the film. People often like to follow trends, and since this film is trending on social media, it is urging people to go and watch it in theatres.

A Minecraft Movie based on the popular video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios collected an impressive $59 million on its third weekend at the international markets. The film dropped by -29.6% from last weekend and has reached a $376.2 million cume overseas over 74 markets, as per Luiz Fernando. Meanwhile, the film has collected $41.3 million in the United States.

The videogame adaptation is #2 in the domestic box office chart on its 3rd weekend. It got beaten by Sinners‘ $45.6 million opening weekend gross, bringing the domestic cume to $344.62 million. Adding that to its $376.2 million international cume, the film’s global cume has reached the $720.8 million mark in just 19 days.

This Jason Momoa starrer will soon cross the $750 million mark as well. The comedy-adventure movie is expected to earn between $900 million and $950 million in its theatrical run globally, only if it maintains this stronghold at the box office.

A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

