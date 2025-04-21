Easter brought great collections for the PG videogame adaptation A Minecraft Movie, which is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has once again registered a record three-day weekend collection in North America and is close to its next significant mark at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Family movies have witnessed massive financial success, for example, Mufasa: The Lion King. The 2024 movie had a slow and disappointing start, but it eventually picked up pace and became one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year with a global collection of over $710 million. It clashed with the videogame adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and was also a financial success. This Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer film already has a huge fanbase, and that has played a part in the film’s popularity and success.

Jared Hess’s film lost the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart by a small margin to a new release, Sinners. A Minecraft Movie collected a spectacular $41.3 million on its third three-day weekend in the United States, registering one of the biggest third three-day weekends for April releases.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Jason Momoa’s movie witnessed a drop of 47.4% from last weekend. It has scored the 5th biggest 3rd three-day weekend at the North American box office for April releases. Check out the top 5 below-

Avengers: Endgame – $63.3 million Avengers: Infinity War – $62.1 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $59.9 million The Jungle Book – $43.7 million A Minecraft Movie – $41.3 million

A Minecraft Movie has hit the $344.6 million cume in the United States and is expected to hit the $350 million mark before entering this upcoming weekend. Jason Momoa starrer PG-game adaptation is projected to earn between $440 million and $470 million in the United States. It has also crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie was released on April 4.

