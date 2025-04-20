Jack Black is gearing up to add another blockbuster to his filmography. Not that A Minecraft Movie is not already a box office success, but it has yet to achieve more incredible things globally. The movie has crossed the worldwide haul of Kung Fu Panda and will beat Kung Fu Panda 2 this weekend to move up Black’s top-grosser list. Keep scrolling for more.

The videogame adaptation has been setting new records for 2025 releases, which otherwise has been a little sloppy until now. The first quarter of the year did not see any movie crossing the $500 million milestone, but the pace has picked up, and it is all because of this PG game adaptation. If it continues this momentum, then it might even surpass the mega milestone worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic and overseas box office, which means the film is getting almost equal love domestically and worldwide. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the PG adaptation starring Jack Black has collected $343.20 million overseas from over 74 markets. It collected $16 million on its third Friday, bringing the domestic cume to the $319.32 million mark.

Combining the domestic and the overseas cumes, the film’s worldwide gross has hit the $662.5 million mark. It has crossed Jack Black starrer Kung Fu Panda, which was released in 2008 and collected $632.4 million in its theatrical run. The 2025 flick surpassed it to enter the top 5 highest-grossing films list in Jack’s career at #5. It will smoothly cross Kung Fu Panda 2’s $665.7 million this weekend and solidify its spot in the top 5.

As the movie is expected to earn between $900 million and $950 million, it will also surpass Black’s Jumanji: The Next Level’s $801.7 million global haul. However, trade analysts also hope it might even hit the $1 billion mark and challenge The Super Mario Bros Movie for the #1 spot.

5. A Minecraft Movie (2025) – $662.5 million

4. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.7 million

3. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – $801.7 million

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $962.5 million

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black in a crucial role was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

