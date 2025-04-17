Jack Black is a well-accomplished Hollywood actor known for his comic and voice roles. A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $550 million milestone at the box office and is on track to surpass the global haul of Kung Fu Panda and become one of the actor’s top five highest-grossing films. Scroll below for deets.

The film has helped the actor cross a mega milestone at the global box office. Jared Hess’s film is a hit with viewers, minting cash left and right at the box office. Black has been part of some of the most amazing animated and live-action movies, including the new Jumanji films and the Kung Fu Panda series. Black is adored as Po the Panda in the Kung Fu Panda series, and last year, he returned with a new adventure, which was a box-office success as well.

In 2023, Jack Black lent his voice to the iconic villain of the Super Mario universe in The Super Mario Bros Movie, Bowser. It was highly appreciated, and the animated feature became the highest-grossing video game adaptation. His latest film, A Minecraft Movie, is also based on a popular game with a massive fanbase across the globe. The film collected $7.5 million on its second Tuesday. It has hit the $291.34 million cume in North America.

Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has accumulated $273.80 million so far at the overseas box office. Therefore, the film has clocked in $565.14 million at the worldwide box office so far. Thus, it surpassed his two-decades-old cinema, King Kong, which collected $556.90 million in its global run. Hence, the PG adaptation has now become the 6th highest-grossing film for the actor. It is right behind the 2008 film Kung Fu Panda’s $632.4 million worldwide haul, which is the 5th highest-grossing film of Jack. It is mostly on track to crack the top 5 highest-grossing films list this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, here are the top 5 highest-grossing films of Jack Black-

5. Kung Fu Panda (2008) – $632.4 million

4. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.7 million

3. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – $801.7 million

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $962.5 million

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

A Minecraft Movie released on April 4 is on track to become one of Jack Black‘s top three highest-grossing films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

