A Minecraft Movie is a box office success, and the actors are already celebrating its probably. The movie is based on one of the most popular and best-selling games of all time. The fanbase expands to all ages, from kids to adults, so it has a huge built-in audience. Jason Momoa and Jack Black have hit massive milestones worldwide. The film has surpassed the second Tuesday gross of The Super Mario Bros Movie. Keep scrolling for more.

Jack Black crossed the $10 billion mark at the worldwide box office, while Jason Momoa crossed $5 billion globally, owing to the great performance of the game-based movie. It has already earned the title of the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It is earning record numbers for April releases and has managed to stay in the top 5.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando‘s report, A Minecraft Movie collected $7.5 million on its second Tuesday, Discount Day. It has achieved a new record with that as well. The film registered 3rd biggest second Tuesday, Discount Day ever, for April releases, with a drop of -40.6% only from last Tuesday. It has beaten the second Tuesday gross of The Super Mario Bros Movie, $7.4 million, and that of The Jungle Book‘s $5.6 million.

The game adaptation is behind Endgame’s $12.5 million and Infinity War‘s $10.7 million second-tuesday grosses. The movie has hit the $291.3 million cume in the United States and is expected to cross the $300 million mark this weekend. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s game adaptation is projected to earn between $440 million and $470 million in its domestic run.

A Minecraft Movie has collected $273.80 million at the overseas box office and added to the domestic cume; the worldwide total has reached the $565.13 million mark. Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Jason Momoa Worldwide Box Office: A Minecraft Movie Helps Him Cross This Remarkable Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News