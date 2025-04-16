Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania franchise has become a spooky-silly staple of animated cinema, grossing more than $1 billion globally across four feature films. With its monster-packed ensemble cast, heartfelt storytelling, and slapstick humor, the series has earned a loyal fanbase and solidified its place as one of the most successful animated franchises of the 2010s and early 2020s.

The franchise also expanded into short films, TV specials, a wide range of merchandise, and a video game, and it even inspired a spinoff animated series that aired on Disney Channel. The first movie in the franchise was released in 2012. Genndy Tartakovsky directed the first three films, and Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska directed the fourth one. The four films have the same characters, but the stories are not connected; they are like stand-alone sequels in the franchise.

The main characters in the Hotel Transylvania film series include Count Dracula, Mavis, Johnny, Dennis, and the Count’s monster friends. Adam Sandler voiced Dracula’s character in the first three films and Brian Hull. Mavis is voiced by Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg lends his voice to Johnny. According to The Numbers, the movies have collected $485.5 million at the domestic box office. However, the global box office is much more exciting. For the unversed, the first three films were released in the theatres, while the fourth one was a limited release. The 4th installment came out on Amazon Prime Video and theatrically in China.

The estimated cumulative production budget of the first three films is $230 million, and they have earned $1.39 billion worldwide. Check out the films’ collection, ranked from the lowest to the highest-grossing.

1. Hotel Transylvania: Transformia (2022) – $18.48 million

2. Hotel Transylvania (2012) – $377.36 million

3. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – $474.8 million

4. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) – $527.36 million

Meanwhile, there is no news on a fifth Hotel Transylvania movie. The first three movies are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, while the fourth one is free for Prime members.

