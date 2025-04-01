Selena Gomez worked on the album, I Said I Love You First, with her fiance, Benny Blanco, who is a music producer and has been in the industry for years and years.

One of the songs on her album is titled Younger and Hotter Than Me and it sheds light on the singer’s insecurities, about not feeling as young and hot as someone else, and worrying about a partner losing interest in her. She recently spoke about it and revealed how it was based on those feelings.

Is Selena Gomez’s Song Younger & Hotter Than Me About Her Relationship Insecurities?

During an interview with Sirius XM’s show TikTok Radio IRL, Selena spoke about the song and how Benny thought it would be a reference to all of her insecurities and the issues she has faced. She stated, “He thought it would be sweet since Younger and Hotter is a reflection of my, you know, my past or insecurities. It was really important to him that he tell that story, too.”

She added, “I think that was what the message was meant to be: every girl, person, and human being has felt insecure, and they’ve been to a house or a party, and it’s hard.” For the unversed, it has been no secret that she has felt insecure about herself and compared herself to others for most of her life, even during the last years when she was single and felt unloved.

“Like, I get very insecure sometimes. I’m not as insecure as I was when I was younger, but yeah, there’s always something shinier. There’s always something better, and that’s not what I should be thinking about,” she then signed off about it. Younger and Hotter Than Me is track four on the album.

“I used to feel like an angel / Now I’m a dog on your leash / Begging for more,” say the lyrics of the song. It adds, “All of the girls at this party / Are younger and hotter than me / And I hate what I wore / But I hate myself more” and “We’re not getting any younger / But your girlfriends seem to.” It is described as a piano ballad and has connections to her young past.

Prior to the release, Selena said, “I equally love the softer, quieter, more introspective parts of us,” referring to working with Benny, and added, “You can hear that side in Younger and Hotter Than Me. It’s a special song for both of us.” The music video for the song premiered on March 21, 2025.

Many people have pointed out that the new album is yet again talking about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. They broke up years ago and have been married for more than six years to Hailey Bieber, with a son born last year. Meanwhile, Selena said yes to Benny’s proposal in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Hardy’s Secret Rap Career: Did “Falling On Your Arse” Prove He Could Have Been A Hip-Hop Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News