The romantic life of Selena Gomez has seen quite a lot of ups and downs. From her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber to her being engaged to Benny Blanco now. The singer has been open about how her personal life and having a partner means to her and she seems to have found it in the latter. There are no clear details of her marriage to Benny at the moment.

While Selena is busy basking in the glory of her marquise diamond ring and seems to be happy, there was a point of time, she thought all her romantic relationships were cursed. Here’s what the 32-year-old shared about the same a few years ago and how it contrasts with the reality of her life now.

When Selena Gomez Stated All Her Previous Romantic Relationships Were Cursed

During a June 2021 conversation with Elle Vogue, the pop star opened up about it and stated, “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.” She added, “I felt so less than in Selena’s past relationships, and never really felt equal” which is why the word rare is so special to her.

When she first heard the word, she felt, “This is what I want to feel about myself.” Selena continued, “So it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,’” referring to her 2020 music album which she titled Rare.

Even her beauty and makeup brand is named Rare Beauty, pointing out how the word means a lot to the actress. She pointed out that even though her romantic relationships did not make her feel that way, her family and chosen family do. “I feel like I’m surrounded by real people,” Selena said.

Selena Gomez On Mental Health & Boundaries

The Only Murders In The Building star also spoke about mental health as it has been a topic of importance to her thanks to her own struggles with a few things like depression and bipolar disorder. “It’s something I’ve had to prioritise and set boundaries to ensure my health always comes first,” she shared about trying to have a healthy, peaceful and stress free mindset.

She concluded, “I love what I do, but sometimes I feel overextended and it’s those moments when I have to step back and make sure I’m getting enough sleep,” further adding the need to take time off work to enjoy with her friends and family. As previously mentioned, Selena is now engaged to Benny Blanco, who is a music producer as well as record songwriter.

