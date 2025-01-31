Grammys 2025: The biggest and most prestigious music awards, 67th Annual Grammy Awards, is just around the corner, and we are sure the fans are all hyped about it. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish have been nominated in the same category, including a few others, which is ‘Record of the Year.’ It will be interesting to see whether Swift will again grab the honor or someone else will take it away. Anyway, it will be a star-studded night, but when and where can Indian fans tune in to watch the award ceremony? Keep scrolling to know more about that.

The night promises several memorable performances, including the annual In Memoriam segment. It will be a star-studded salute to Quincy Jones’s life and legacy, among other special segments. Taylor will be one of the presenters. For more details on the 2025 Grammys, click here!

From Taylor Swift and Beyonce to Billie Eilish and Post Malone, many worthy music stars have been nominated in several categories at the 2025 Grammys. Beyoncé leads the nominations with an impressive 11 nods, followed by Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who each received 7 nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with 6 nominations each at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

What’s in store for the fans?

A series of special performances will highlight the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including the annual In Memoriam segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear.

Renowned comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the fifth consecutive year and also serve as a producer. The awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others.

Nomination Highlights

The Grammys honor 12 fields and 94 categories, celebrating the achievements of recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers.

Record of the Year: Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone’s “Fortnight,” “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter, among others.

Album of the Year: André 3000’s “New Blue Sun”, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet”, Taylor Swift’s “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT”, and more.

Best New Artist: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, RAYE, and others.

When, where & how to watch the 2025 Grammys?

The award ceremony will occur at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 8:00–11:30 PM ET/5:00–8:30 PM PT. It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. The live stream will also be available in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Video-on-demand will also be accessible from 6:30 AM, live IST, on the same day.

More about the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy will again produce the 2025 Grammys. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins are executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the Grammys internationally, excluding Latin America.

