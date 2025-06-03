When Amy Schumer gave the Met Gala a reality check and didn’t hold back one bit. Back in 2016, the Trainwreck star attended fashion’s biggest night with designer Alexander Wang, only to walk away wondering what the fuss was all about. And now, nearly a decade later, her brutally honest take still hits just as hard.

In a sit-down on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show (via The Hollywood Reporter), not long after the event, Amy Schumer let the world know exactly how she felt about the exclusive soiree. “It felt like a punishment,” she said flatly, making it clear she didn’t enjoy a minute of it. Glammed up and surrounded by high fashion royalty? Not Amy’s thing.

She added, “It’s not me and I don’t like it,” before revealing she dipped early—way earlier than expected. “I left earlier than I should have been allowed,” she said, showing no regrets about cutting the night short.

Even Meeting Beyoncé Couldn’t Save Her Mood

Yes, Amy Schumer met Beyoncé. Yes, it was during the Met Gala. And no, it didn’t sway her. When Bey asked if it was her first time at the Met Ball, Schumer fired back with a now-iconic response: “It’s my last.” That line alone became a mini legend. But she kept going. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f**king a**holes,” she said, summing up her feelings about the whole scene in one punchy sentence.

While other celebs basked in the attention, carefully posed for photos, and strutted up the carpet in couture, Amy couldn’t get into it. “I have no interest in fashion,” she said bluntly. “I like the idea of coming up with a way to dress that’s more comfortable than looks cool. That sounds good to me. But other than that, I just don’t care.”

Her Fashion Praise Before The Met Adds Irony

Just before the Met Gala moment, Schumer had been diving deeper into fashion than ever. She landed the Vogue July cover and was featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists list in March of that year.

She even praised her stylist, Leesa Evans, saying Evans had “completely changed how I felt about clothes and everything.” So, it came as a bit of a curveball when Amy Schumer shrugged off the Met Gala like it was just another forced dress-up day. But that’s Amy—unfiltered, unfazed, and totally real.

