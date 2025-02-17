The 50th anniversary special episode of Saturday Night Live, SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, was a star-studded night. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearances since the lawsuit battle against Justin Baldoni, and other popular names like exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended the celebratory night of jokes and lots of fun.

Amy Schumer took the occasion to hint at Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s ongoing romance. The red carpet happened on February 16, 2025, but the Homecoming Concert took place on February 14, on Valentine’s Day, and she was seated with Martin and Meryl. Here’s what she shared about it.

Amy Schumer Hints At Meryl Streep & Martin Short Romance

During her red carpet appearance at SNL’s 50th Special, the 43-year-old spoke to People and revealed her experience. Amy stated, “There’s really no one funnier to sit next to than Marty Short, who I got to sit next to at the homecoming concert the other night.” She then hinted at his romance with Meryl, who was also seated with him during the entertaining concert.

“I think that the tea is, I think Marty might be off the market. That’s what I’m seeing. I don’t know,” the comedian said and added, “Maybe by just like the greatest actor of our time, I don’t know,” referring to Meryl, who is known for her iconic career and performances. “That was a very fun seat to be seated in,” she concluded about the topic as she attended the event in New York.

Even though the two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, Meryl and Martin have been spotted holding hands, and fans adore their pairing. The two starred in Only Murders in the Building seasons 3 and 4 together and even got married onscreen in the mystery comedy series.

Fans React To Meryl Streep & Martin Short’s Romance

Netizens have often reacted to their romance and shipped the two veterans online. One user said, “I don’t need to know about Gen Z relationships in Hollywood, I need to know all the details of Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s relationship, who asked who out first, have they ever had a thing for each other in the past and why won’t they just admit they’re dating!!”

being part of the martin short meryl streep x snl timeline was a once in a lifetime experience pic.twitter.com/UldB4rdb7G — B (@zeropeas_) February 16, 2025

Another posted, “Being part of the martin short meryl streep x snl timeline was a once in a lifetime experience.” A third noted, “Meryl Streep making Martin Short laugh like that… HE’S DOWN BAD!” A fourth replied, “Meryl Streep and Martin Short have gotta be the cutest couple of all time. Whenever I see a picture of them I can’t help but smile like an idiot.”

