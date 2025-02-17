Hollywood icon Sharon Stone is reportedly set to join the dark and twisted world of Euphoria, much to the delight of the show’s fans. According to Daily Mail, the 66-year-old, who was cast weeks ago, is in the final stages of negotiations to join the crew for the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s hit drama, and an official contract signing is expected soon.

Sharon Stone in talks to join ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/THpPCTavJg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 16, 2025

Euphoria Season 3: Star-Studded Cast Expands

If everything goes according to plan, the upcoming installment of the series is going to be a gathering of big shots, with the Basic Instinct star joining the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo.

Her potential addition comes alongside other exciting casting announcements, including Spanish singer Rosalía, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, and A Different World star Kadeem Hardison, all of whom are set to appear in the upcoming season. This new role would be the latest in Stone’s illustrious career, following her recent work in Nobody 2 alongside Bob Odenkirk.

Rosalía and Marshawn Lynch join the cast of #Euphoria: Season 3. The returning cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney. pic.twitter.com/Izbrq83YnJ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 14, 2025

Major Changes In Euphoria Season 3 Cast

Euphoria has undergone significant changes since its second season aired in 2022. The critically acclaimed series—created by Sam Levinson and produced by A24—has earned 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins, including multiple awards for Zendaya and Colman Domingo.

However, several cast members won’t be returning, including Nika King, who played Rue and Gia’s mother Leslie, and Algee Smith, who played Cassie’s ex-boyfriend Chris. Since the second season aired three years ago, Barbie Ferreira, who starred as Kat, announced her exit. Storm Reid, who played Rue’s younger sister, Gia, also said she would not be returning.

The show also suffered a heartbreaking loss in 2023 when Angus Cloud, who played fan-favorite Fez, passed away. Filming for the Euphoria Season 3 is already underway in Los Angeles, with an eight-episode arc expected to premiere in 2026.

