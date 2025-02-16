Love Is Blind is back with its eighth season and this new edition features 32 singles from Minnesota hoping to find the love of their wildest dreams. The catch, as the name suggests, is that they have to talk to each other from their pods and decide. Hearing the other’s voice and their conversations is the only basis to make their pick and they do not know how the other looks.

Six episodes in, the Netflix series has had plenty of contestants not being okay with the results. Thus, by the end of the sixth episode, only 4 couples and 8 contestants eventually got engaged to one another. Here’s which of them made it to the milestone and a sum up of their romance on the show.

Which Couples Got Engaged On Love Is Blind Season 8?

Since their first conversation, Daniel was falling for Taylor in a way she did not expect. He also proposed to her without seeing her, making her quite skeptical. When they finally met face to face, she wondered if he already knew about her and had seen what she looked like to take such a brash decision. She asked him but the episode ended before he could respond.

Sara and Ben were the next couple but it was surprising that she agreed to it because throughout their chats, she was not sure if their values aligned. Especially with him revealing that he didn’t vote in the 2020 elections and that he didn’t really care about Black Lives Matter or any topics of concern. When she later accepted his proposal, it was quite a shock for the viewers.

Joey and Monica were the next couple who got engaged in the pods. They were considered really sweet, thoughtful, and fun in the episodes and thus their romance was being rooted for by the audience itself. But it remains to be seen if their matching energies keep driving to eventually wear off.

Devin spent his time on the show forming a connection with two women namely Virginia and Brittany. It was when the latter revealed that she has romanced women in the past that he spiralled. Devin couldn’t handle the fact that she is bisexual despite her saying she wanted to marry a man so she broke things off with him and he then got engaged to Virginia instead.

The last couple to be engaged in the first six episodes of season 8 is David and Lauren. The fact that he told Lauren she wouldn’t be attractive since she is 30 and she still accepted being with him shook the viewers. Apart from that, he also romanced Molly and gave her false hopes. Later, he backed off and claimed that he didn’t want to be a part of any girl drama.

The red flag energy he radiated through the screen was so volatile that David immediately became one of the most disliked participants of the season. With the other episodes pending, it is yet to be revealed which of the couple will turn out to be endgame through all of the obstacles in line.

