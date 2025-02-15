Having separated back in 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have surprised fans by not filing for divorce yet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has claimed that the two haven’t talked because it can be hard to sever their remaining ties.

Regardless, in a matter of months, it will be two years since they first split. A new report has now revealed why the RHOBH power couple haven’t filed for divorce or even considered it all these months. Here’s what we know about the alleged reason behind the delay in the divorce for the reality star pairing.

Why Are Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Not Filing For Divorce?

According to the US Sun, the two may have separated after 27 long years of marriage, but both are “in as good of a place as they can be right now.” An insider claimed, “It’s still hard for Kyle, but she’s getting through it. Despite that, “they are past the point of ever reconciling” because that ship seems to have sailed, shutting down rumors of them getting back together.

“They still have their own beautiful, unique bond and continue to be there for each other when it’s needed. Things haven’t gotten nasty on either side but it is over,” the source told the portal. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may not be filing for divorce because that is all they will have to deal with when it happens.

“When they inevitably do it will be a nightmare to divide up assets, stakes in The Agency and a lot of other things they both went all into together,” they alleged. The two are known to not have signed a prenup when they tied the knot in 1996. They were not rich and did not have the luxury they now do.

The two worked brick by brick to get to the place and lifestyle they now enjoy: from a two-bedroom apartment with three kids to the mansions and properties they now own. Since then, Kyle has become a reality star with several businesses and projects, while Kyle is a real estate dynamite.

When the divorce eventually happens, it will feature a lot of paperwork and decisions on their part, dividing what is Kyle’s and what Mauricio will keep. Per the portal, this is a massive reason behind the two delaying the decision to file divorce documents and initiate the settlement officially.

The two share three daughters together, while Kyle Richards has a fourth from her previous marriage. She has been a part of RHOBH since its very first season and is the only remaining OG on the hit edition of the franchise.

