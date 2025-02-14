The Traitors season 3 has been catching a lot of eyeballs with its twists and turns, meme-worthy scenes, and shade being thrown around, especially by Alan Cumming, the host of the series. During an episode, he looked at disgraced contestant Tom Sandoval, referring to his cheating scandal.

Fans were entertained by the dig at the Vanderpump Rules alum and took to social media to praise it. Now, Alan has spoken about it and revealed that he wasn’t aware of Tom’s history and what his opinion is about him now that he has become aware of his past. Here’s what we know of it.

The Traitors Season 3 Host Alan Cumming On Tom Sandoval & His Cheating Scandal

During a conversation with US Weekly, Alan shared that he didn’t know much about Tom before he came on the show. “A lot of the people on the show are new to me. I very much know about them now, but I didn’t know about them then,” he shared with the portal about the unlikeable reality star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingreally)

“I have seen an episode of Vanderpump Rules. But the whole thing about the girlfriend, I didn’t know,” he added, revealing that he was surprised when he got the research notes. His viral comment featured him asking, “Do you think I betrayed you, Tom?” during his interaction with him.

“That was all just someone feeding me that in my ear,” he revealed. Alan stated, “What I have loved about this season is seeing how they brought people who have history.” Now that he is well aware of what Tom did when he starred on Vanderpump Rules, he does have an opinion.

“Tom has this history with the audience because everyone knows him as this cad. In a way, he is sort of the villain of the show. It makes for great TV,” the host mused and stated, “The show makes you aware of it, and you don’t have to see all the shows. It’s clever to add on top of all the other stuff they are doing. It’s all this history being excavated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal On Vanderpump Rules

For the uninitiated, during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Tom cheated on Ariana Madix, his long-time girlfriend with Rachel Leviss. Apart from the fact that they lived together, Rachel was also a really close friend of Ariana. The scandal broke the Internet and went viral, bringing in lots of deserved backlash for Tom over weeks and weeks on social media.

Now, Vanderpump Rules has been rebooted and will return with a new cast for season 12. The 11th season saw Ariana refusing to interact with Tom, and due to his betrayal, the group dynamic fractured beyond repair. Thus, it was time to shake things up for the reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News