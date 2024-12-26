When the news of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot first came out a few weeks ago, fans had mixed emotions. While they were disappointed to see the original cast go, they were also sort of anticipating it with how fractured the group had gotten. Lisa Vanderpump is the executive producer of the show and the one who started off the spinoff series with her last name.

Even the concept of the show was focused on the employees working in her chain of restaurants and bars. Latest reports have suggested that she was the one who pushed for a reboot, simply because she thought the attention on her was fading. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Did Lisa Vanderpump Push For Vanderpump Rules Reboot To Regain Lost Attention?

According to a Radar Online report, Lisa had a huge part to play in the decision to reboot the Bravo show. “All of the cheating and catfighting was taking attention away from Lisa, and she wasn’t going to let that happen,” a source alleged. They added that most of the cast members were becoming big stars and they believed “they were going to get raises, not get fired.”

The insider alleged that their storylines and interpersonal relations “became the star attraction on Vanderpump Rules” in a way that “Lisa just seemed like window dressing and wasn’t even on camera much.” This apparently didn;t go down well with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. The source claimed that people who have watched Lisa over the years “know her ego wouldn’t stand for second-class status” thus leading to the revamp.

As per the report, “She leveraged her role as co-executive producer to overhaul the cast.” The original lineup included stars like Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy before the show was paused post-Season 11 for a network decision on its future.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Reboot Announcement

A few weeks ago, it was officially announced that Vanderpump Rules would be returning for its twelfth season but with an all-new cast. None of the OG cast members would be returning and Lisa Vanderpump was the only one retained. Production on the upcoming edition is expected to start in 2025 with new cast members who are yet to be announced by the network. The original cast members took to their social media to bid the show goodbye.

With all the popularity they enjoyed through the show, the group already has a lot going for them. From successful businesses and podcasts for some to Love Island hosting and Broadway show opportunities for others.

