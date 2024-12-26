Jeopardy has remained one of the most popular television game shows over the past decades. The competition features contestants using the given clues to figure out their answers. The winner of the game of the day advances to further rounds of the show, which is hosted by Ken Jennings.

The December 25, 2024, episode of Jeopardy featured Amber Gamrat, Mathieu Farhoud-Dionne, and Laura Faddah as the contestants competing against one another to win game number 78 of season 41 of the multiple award-winning show. Here’s who won and what the final Jeopardy was.

Who Won December 25, 2024 Episode Of Jeopardy?

Laura won Jeopardy’s 76th game of season 41 by beating Amber and Mathieu. The categories in the first round were “Islands & Archipelagos; The Novel Chapter; Triple Jeopardy!; I’m So Indicted; 5, 5; Foot Ball.” By the time the first round ended, Laura had 12 correct and 1 wrong answer, Amber gave 4 right and 1 incorrect response, and Mathieu had responded with 6 correct and 4 incorrect answers.

Jeopardy Game 78, Season 41: Rounds Summary

By the end of the first round, the score saw Laura with $8,800, Amber with $600, and Mathieu with –$1,200. Up next were the categories under Double Jeopardy!, and they included “Thinking About The Ottoman Empire; All Kinds Of Music; Mollusks; Let’s Go To The Park; Happy 100th, Rod Serling; Acronyms & Abbreviations.” The episode also saw 2 unplayed clues.

Mathieu gave 16 correct and 5 incorrect responses, Laura gave 18 correct and 4 wrong answers, while Amber responded with 6 correct and 1 incorrect answer. Going into the final, the money won by the contestants stood at Mathieu with $13,400, Laura at $13,200, and Amber at $2,200. Up next, here’s this episode’s final Jeopardy clue.

What Was The Final Jeopardy Of December 25 Episode?

The final question of the December 25, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! Came under the category of US Place Names. The clue said, “A trio, including Andrew Jackson, founded this city with a name that evokes a great city of the ancient world.” The answer to the above clue was, “What is Memphis, Tennessee?” Only Laura got the answer correct, thus making way for an impressive five-day victory streak to continue in the next game.

Laura won $4,800 because of her correct response to Memphis and ended up with $18,000. Mathieu lost $13,001 by answering Carthage, bringing his score to a mere $399. Amber answered Alexandria incorrectly, but she lost $0 due to her bid, leaving her with $2,200. Lastly, Laura’s 5-day Jeopardy game total has come out to $58,400.

She will now enter her sixth game, hoping for another victory to extend her streak. Jeopardy is one of the longest-running game shows ever, inspiring many spinoffs and international adaptations.

