Over the past few years, Jeopardy has remained one of the most popular game shows on television. The competitive series features contestants using the given clues to figure out their responses to win the game and proceed further. The award-winning show is hosted by Ken Jennings.

The December 23, 2024, episode of Jeopardy featured Jenifer Miller, Sean Maguire, and Laura Faddah competing against one another to win game 76 of season 41. Here’s who won and what the final Jeopardy clue was.

Who Won December 23, 2024 Episode Of Jeopardy?

Laura won Jeopardy’s 76th game of season 41 by beating Jenifer and Sean. The categories in the first round were “Who? Where? When?; Body Parts’ Better Known Names; At The Pet Store; C Food; Television City; and Words From Hindi.” By the time the round ended, Laura had given 12 correct and 2 incorrect answers, Sean gave 8 right and 1 wrong responses, and Jenifer had responded with 6 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

Jeopardy Game 76, Season 41: Rounds Summary

At the end of the first round, the score saw Laura with $6,200, Sean with $3,400, and Jenifer at $2,000. Up next are the categories under Double Jeopardy! round included “Name That Supreme Court Justice; Plays & Playwrights; International Cities; African Americana; World War I Words; and The Cinematic Vampire.” The episode saw 4 unplayed clues.

Laura gave 22 correct and 3 incorrect responses, Sean gave 10 correct and 2 wrong answers, and Jenifer responded with 8 correct and 6 incorrect answers. Going into the final, the money won by the contestants stood at Laura with $15,600, Sean at $4,200, and Jenifer at -$2,000. Up next, here’s what the final Jeopardy of the episode was.

What Was The Final Jeopardy Of December 23 Episode?

The final question of the December 23, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category of World Leaders. The clue said, “In 2009, this leader gave Barack Obama the book Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent.” The answer to the clue was, “Who is Hugo Chávez?” None of the players got the answer correct, but Laura’s score ensured her win, thus making way for a three-day victory streak.

Laura lost $2,400 because of her incorrect response to Who is Fujimoro? and ended up with $13,200. Sean didn’t know the answer and lost $13, thus bringing his score to $4,187. Jenifer did not participate in the Final Jeopardy as per the show’s rule since her total was minus. Lastly, Laura’s 3-day Jeopardy games total has come out to be $30,200.

She will now enter her fourth game, hoping for another victory. Jeopardy is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, and it has inspired several spinoffs and international adaptations.

