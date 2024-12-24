The news of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot might have gotten old but the interest viewers have in the original cast does not seem to be ending anytime soon. Ariana Madix, who is one of the most popular faces of the reality series, has a lot on her plate. She has been the most busy member of the Bravo series, but fans always want to see more of the 39-year-old.

There has been confirmation about a few of Ariana’s other former co-stars making guest appearances on The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. Fans want to know if she would be open to making a cameo on the reality show now that Vanderpump will be returning with an all-new cast. Here’s what the Dancing with the Stars alum revealed about her future plans.

Is Ariana Madix Open To Appearing On The Valley After Vanderpump Rules Reboot?

During a quick chat with What’s Trending, Madix spoke about making a potential appearance on The Valley. She accepted, “I don’t think I’d be opposed to a cameo.” But she made sure to make it clear that she wasn’t interested in being a full-time cast member. “I don’t think I’m in a space personally where I want things to be about me,” the actress explained.

Madix also had a message for the yet-to-be revealed new cast of Vanderpump Rules. She offered, “If any of those kids next door at SUR want to pop into Something About Her and have a sandwich,” and added that they could have a “little argument over some Cameron sandwiches and some Avaline wine.” For the unversed, Madix is the owner of sandwich shop Something About Her.

Ariana Madix About Her Sandwich Shop Something About Her

Former co-star Katie Maloney is also the co-owner of the shop alongside her. Madix also spoke about potentially expanding the shop. “Not at the moment, but that would be great. Would love that,” she told People. The host also added that a lot of her work is through the phone, for example calls, texts, emails, and the virtual business stuff. But she makes sure to pop in the shop to check on the people every once in a while, according to her schedule.

Something About Her’s menu features a lot of options including a chicken salad, a baguette with cheese and jam toppings as well as a wide variety of classic sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly, and grilled cheese. Chips, drinks, and a few desserts are also readily available in the snack shop.

Ariana Madix On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Madix, who hosted the last season of Love Island USA, will be back again for the upcoming season. She also ventured into Broadway with the musical titled Chicago, and was seen on Dancing With the Stars not too long ago. It’s safe to say Ariana Madix’s plate is more than full.

