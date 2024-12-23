The reality star, Kim Kardashian. dressed in a plunging red leather gown, struck the nostalgic pose with a drink glass balanced on her backside, held by a friend. Sharing the playful carousel of photos on Instagram on Saturday, Kim simply captioned the post, “🎁.”

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Let Her Fractured Foot Slow Down

The 44-year-old didn’t let her recently broken foot slow her down, sporting a high heel on her right foot and a boot on her left as she mingled at the festive gathering.

Fans were quick to draw parallels to her viral 2014 Paper magazine photoshoot, famously dubbed “Break the Internet.” One follower commented, “Oh the glass picture😂😂,” while her sister, Khloé Kardashian, chimed in, calling the post the “gift that keeps on giving.”

Kim Kardashian’s Iconic ‘Break the Internet’ Photo

Kim’s original November 2014 Paper cover remains one of the most talked-about magazine spreads in pop culture history.

In the shoot, the billionaire mogul wore a sequined black strapless gown, balancing a glass of champagne on her derrière while popping a bottle with dramatic flair. For other images, she ditched the gown entirely, showcasing her oiled, nude body adorned with pearl accessories.

Despite her injury earlier this month, Kim has been unstoppable, attending multiple events for her brand. Just days before the party, she was spotted using a scooter to navigate the opening of the first-ever Skims flagship store in New York City on December 12. True to her style, she paired the scooter with high heels, proving no mishap could compromise her look.

The entrepreneur first revealed her broken foot on December 6, sharing an Instagram Story with the caption, “FML,” paired with an angry emoji. While she hasn’t disclosed how the injury happened, she poked fun at the situation last week by sharing a photo of her custom heeled cast, showing her ability to turn even a mishap into a fashion moment.

