Kim Kardashian’s dating life has been an absolute rollercoaster. From being formerly married to Kanye West to dating names like Pete Davidson, the reality star has been on a journey to find the right person for herself. The 44-year-old has been linked to Odell Beckham Jr in the last couple of months.

The two were reportedly a fling, and things seemed to “fizzle out” in the long run. Meanwhile, a new rumor has recently started circulating, claiming that Kardashian is dating a non-famous person. While she used to be open to public romances earlier, her direction may have changed now. Here’s what we know about the American Horror Story star rumor.

Is Kim Kardashian Dating Someone New After Kanye West’s Divorce?

According to US Weekly, Kardashian “has started dating someone new” and has been “keeping it under wraps.” The source alleged, “She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous. Page Six says he is a real estate investor who stays out of the public eye. The report added that Kardashian seemingly met him through mutual friends.

The report stated that since her alleged split from Odell, Kardashian has been casually hanging out in circles and dating a few people to figure out who suits her best. Even though the actress and the NFL star never accepted their relationship, they were spotted together several times, thus sparking a flurry of countless media reports and rumors galore.

Kim Kardashian’s Career-Focused Future Plans

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been focused on doing well in her career, whether acting or business. She has launched new collections and designs for her successful shapewear company, Skims. She also owns a skincare line named Skkn by Kim. It first launched with a nine-step routine.

On the acting front, she starred in American Horror Story: Delicate as Siobhan Corbyn. Her performance was praised by critics and fans, who were pleasantly surprised by her acting skills. The insider told US Weekly that staying single greatly empowered her blooming career. It also allowed her more time with her four kids, whom she shares with West.

The source concluded, “Kim is planning to spend the next year focusing on preparing for the bar exam.” Additionally, she is excited to be a part of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama series All’s Fair. With all the opportunities she is receiving, Kardashian has been having fun exploring the concept of acting. In the forthcoming Hulu drama, she is all set to play a divorce lawyer.

Kim Kardashian’s Divorce From Kanye West

For the uninitiated, Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. They have four kids together: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. For more such updates and news, check out the Hollywood section on Koimoi.

