The Kardashian family is known for its controversies, personal life drama, and being the victims of continuous online commentary. Kim Kardashian, in particular, has always garnered the most limelight since the very start of her career. The Kardashians have been repeatedly called out for causing much damage when setting attainable beauty standards.

They’ve faced plastic surgery, botox, and filler allegations over the years, and most of them have accepted getting work done. Kim’s choices regarding how she wants to look have swung drastically according to trends. It seems like she wants to return to her curvier body, this time with scientific help. Here’s everything we know about the reality star’s new decision.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Sci-Fi’ Procedures To Become Curvier

According to Life & Style magazine, Kim misses having a thicker body shape and has decided to end the “starvation diet” she opted to become thinner. While she has started eating whatever she wants again, diet isn’t the only factor she plans to incorporate into her new goal to become curvier. As per the report, the 44-year-old will contact a plastic surgeon to ensure her body “balloons out in all the right places.”

“It’s not like she wants the weight going to her waist. She’s particular and only wants some added fat on her hips, boobs, and butt,” the portal’s insider claimed. The source continued that with Kim’s resources, money, and surgical help, she can easily attain the body of her dreams. The process she will undergo is being claimed to be a fat transfer procedure.

“She can gain some weight and then go under the knife and have her surgeon do liposuction on her stomach and thighs and anywhere else she doesn’t want the added weight,” the magazine’s report stated. The insider added that Kim’s surgeon can easily use the fat to “sculpt areas where she does want more curves.” The source concluded by calling the process “very sci-fi” yet not uncommon, especially not for the actress.

The Kardashians: What To Expect From Reality Series

Meanwhile, the KarJenner (Kardashian-Jenner) family’s popular reality docu-series The Kardashians wrapped its fifth season in July this year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has ordered 20 more episodes of the show. It has not been confirmed how many seasons the episodes will be divided into. Fans can expect more drama, fun, sights, and family dynamics.

Kim Kardashian: On The Work Front

Apart from The Kardashians, Kim will also be playing a divorce lawyer working for an all-woman law firm in Hulu’s upcoming legal drama. Ryan Murphy, with whom Kim has previously worked, will be the creator of the show. For the unversed, the socialite starred in American Horror Story: Delicate as Siobhan Corbyn. Murphy also created the popular horror anthology series. Netizens were impressed with Kim’s work on the show and praised her performance after the episodes started being released.

