Netflix’s hit Korean series, Squid Game 3, has taken the world by storm. As Player 222 (or Kim Jun-hee) in season 2 and 3 of the series, Jo Yu-ri has established herself as an actor worth her salt.

Surrounded by experienced actors, Yu-ri had a lot to prove. Her Jun-hee enters the competition desperate and determined, wanting to raise her unborn child with the winnings. Despite being her first big role, the actress’ convincing performance will surely invite meatier roles in the future.

Beyond Squid Game: Jo Yu-ri’s Tryst with Idol Reality Shows, K-pop Group IZ*ONE, and More

The 23 year-old actress first gained attention in the 2017 reality show, Idol School. Placing 15th, she missed out on debuting with the K-pop girl group fromis_9. Nonetheless, she did not give up.

In 2018, Yu-ri competed in Produce 48, another idol reality show. After successfully ending the competition in the third position in May, she debuted as part of IZ*ONE in October the same year.

IZ*ONE Success, Disbandment, and Solo Singing Career

From 2018-2021, IZ*ONE released several albums in Korean and Japanese, after dropping their first EP, COLOR*IZ. Although successful since debuting, the idol group had a finite run, officially disbanding in April 2021.

The Player 222 actress sang My Love from the drama Do You Like Brahms while in IZ*ONE, but didn’t release an album till October 2021. Her solo debut single album under WakeOne Entertainment, GLASSY, secured her Rookie of the Year nominations at several Korean award shows, including the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

Acting Career Taking Off, Squid Game Auditions, and Further Plans

With her solo K-pop idol career flourishing since 2021, Jo Yu-ri dipped her toe into acting. July 2022 saw her first web-series role, playing Oh Ro-si in Playlist Studio’s Mimiscus. She also made a cameo in TVING’s Work Later, Drink Now, for which she released an OST, Drink It, Girls!.

She continued working as an idol, releasing two EPs, several singles and K-drama OSTs while actively pursuing acting roles. She auditioned for Netflix’s Squid Game during this period. To secure the role as Player 222, the idol-actress underwent four rounds of auditions for over 3 months, and the rest is history.

The South Korean hit show may have come to an end, but for those who want more Jo Yu-ri, you can check out her upcoming EP, Episode 25 which releases on July 14.

