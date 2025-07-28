After premiering on July 25, 2025, Netflix’s latest K-drama, Trigger, literally triggered the viewers and became one of the most-watched shows in Korea within 24 hours. This explosion sparked a lot of conversation online among netizens as it not only topped the trending list of Netflix Korea but also dethroned other successful dramas, including Try: We Become Miracles and Squid Game 3, as per Kbizoom.

The K-drama Trigger stars Kim Nam-Gil, Kim Young-Kang, Park Hoon, Gil Hae-Yeon, and other actors in various key roles. The gritty plot, raw chaos, and terrifying consequences of holding guns in a country where firearms are strictly prohibited have intrigued the audience. The intense action scenes and thrilling theme kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Scroll ahead to know more.

How Viewers Are Reacting After Watching Trigger?

Ahead of Trigger’s release, there was a subtle buzz about the Korean drama. But as soon as it premiered, it became one of the most buzzed dramas of 2025. With topping Netflix Korea’s trending list, it even surpassed 100 billion KRW blockbusters like Squid Game. Now, viewers who have watched the drama took social media platforms like X and other Korean portals by storm, and shared their opinions on it.

One wrote, “So thrilling I can’t sleep.” Another one commented, “This is the first time I’ve watched a K-drama and felt the villain is just as compelling as the main character, making it hard to choose, and I kinda just want to make them friends.”

this gun-action scene seriously had me on the edge of my seat i forgot to catch a breath #Trigger #TriggerEp8 pic.twitter.com/RTpp7NKGOz — namgiled | ‘Trigger’ on netflix (@namgiled) July 26, 2025

Baru kali ini gua nonton drakor ngerasa villain nya seimbang sama pu nya sampe susah milih rasanya pengen aku jadiin mereka temen aja — ࣪ ִmpuss (@its_macarons_) July 27, 2025

Trigger: Plot, Cast & More

Directed by Kwon Oh-Seung, Trigger delves into a plot where lethal weapons could shatter order, and how the individuals decide to act under pressure. The director Kwon said (via KBIzoom), “I started with the question: how would people react if someone maliciously handed out guns in such a society? The action changes depending on who holds the weapon.” From that, he weaved the plot of the drama. While Kim Nam-Gil can be seen as Lee Do, a former sniper-turned-police officer, Kim Young-Kwang plays Moon Baek, Lee Do’s unpredictable partner. Park Hoon portrays Goo Jung-Man, a fixer, and Gil Hae-Yeon can be seen as a grieving mother, Oh Kyung-Sook.

yall this is crazyyy the action actor is at it again. kim namgil is having an intense 3 minute action sequence in trigger, he’s so sickkk #Trigger #TriggerEp4 pic.twitter.com/m9wt4rY2U5 — namgiled | ‘Trigger’ on netflix (@namgiled) July 25, 2025

A drama that revolves around why an individual picks up a gun and how they make up their mind to act on it is something unique on its own. Kim Nam-Gil shared how Trigger is different than other action dramas and said, “The people holding guns change every episode. Understanding why they make that choice—that’s the real ‘trigger.’”

The amazing cinematography and intricate detailing of each action sequence garnered much appreciation from the viewers. The 10-episode drama is now streaming on Netflix.

