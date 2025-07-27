Netflix viewers cannot seem to get enough of The Glory, a Korean drama that has managed to grip audiences with its slow-building revenge story. After the global success of Squid Game, the hunt for another Korean series with depth and intensity brought many to this 16-episode gem. It did not come with much noise at first, but those who watched it walked away surprised at how deeply it pulled them in.

What is Netflix’s The Glory About?

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun, a former high school student who carries the weight of years of brutal bullying. Her scars are more than physical as it shaped her entire adult life. Over time, she carefully builds a plan to face those who once tormented her, and after becoming a schoolteacher, she positions herself close to her bullies’ children, setting the stage for a quiet but powerful unraveling of her enemies.

The drama moves with precision as it does not hurry like others, and gives importance to every single scene. According to Unilad, some viewers did not expect much at first, especially those new to K-dramas, but found themselves completely pulled into Dong-eun’s world.

The Glory’s Impact Among Audience

The Glory was released in two parts, one in late 2022 and another in early 2023. The series has received critical appreciation for its writing and performances, thanks to the solid reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes marked it with a strong 93 percent from viewers.

One viewer tweeted, “#TheGlory on Netflix is INSANELY GOOD. The twists and turns in this series ….” Another wrote, “Just finished The Glory on Netflix. TOP TIER TELEVISION!!!”

#TheGlory on Netflix is INSANELY GOOD. The twists and turns in this series …. pic.twitter.com/9yTkuntf54 — Heidi B (@heidifly69) July 20, 2025

just finished The Glory on Netflix. TOP TIER TELEVISION!!! pic.twitter.com/CiNQVpossx — nyah (@sweetenyah) July 23, 2025

A third added, “Watching the glory on Netflix this shit is so good,” while someone else wrote, “The Glory on Netflix? 10/10 viewing. Even 100/10.”

The Glory on Netflix? 10/10 viewing. Even 100/10. — Nikki 👸🏾 (@NikNaks_x) January 16, 2023

With Squid Game already wrapped up and its future uncertain, many viewers found a worthy successor in The Glory—a gripping tale that quickly earned its place among Netflix’s standout Korean dramas.

