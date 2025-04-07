Shin Ye-Eun has become a popular name after she featured in the much acclaimed K-drama The Glory. The actress played the teenage version of the main antagonist, Park Yeon-Jin, later Lim Ji-Yeon took over the role in the adult version. Both of the actresses received a lot of appreciation for portraying such a cruel and layered character.

However, did you know that filming The Glory left Ye-Eun, who played the teen version of Park Yeon-Jin, shattered? Yes, that’s right. The actress recently opened up about it and revealed how the K-drama gave her sleepless nights and how she dealt with all the nightmares she had during the shooting of the series.

One of the famous scenes from The Glory was when young Park Yeon-Jin tortured a schoolmate with a hot curling iron rod. It definitely took a toll on everyone who was shooting that scene, including Shin Ye-Eun, who was the one with the rod. Talking about how hard it was to shoot, the actress on the latest episode of The Omniscient Point of View said she had nightmares.

When her co-star from another K-drama, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, asked which was more challenging between the two series, Shin Ye-Eun chose The Glory. Sharing her experience, she stated, “It’s acting, and honestly we all film knowing that we’re only acting. But in that moment, like you just think, “what am I doing?” It was a cold curling rod anyway that I was holding up to her, but the actress was crying her eyes out. So I just thought like, “what am I doing?” and I ended up getting an outtake like that. When I went home, I ended up having nightmares.”

Shin Ye-Eun further revealed how she had to put earplugs on to get some sleep during the filming of The Glory because of how sensitive she got and couldn’t sleep at all. But, thankfully, her characterization of Park Yeon-Jin paid off, and the K-drama became one of the most watched and successful ones in 2023. It also starred Song Hye-Kyo, Park Sung-Hoon, Lee Do-Hyun, and other celebrated actors.

Even Song Hye-Kyo, who played the main protagonist of The Glory, revealed how challenging and taxing it was to film the series. She was the one who got bullied by the others. If you haven’t watched the drama, the storyline revolves around Moon Dong-Eun (Hye-Kyo), who sets out on a revenge plan after getting bullied for years in her school by a bunch of students.

Talking about filming the drama, Song Hye-Kyo once said in an interview, “It was an emotionally exhausting drama, and the character had gone through human pain, which made it even more so.” During the shoot, she lived as Moon Dong-Eun, so when it ended, she felt quite empty inside.

