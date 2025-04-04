Get Ready for another season of Good Partner with Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun. According to the latest report, the legal drama, which was originally released back in 2024, is set to return with its second season soon. The broadcast schedule is yet to be decided as the filming hasn’t bee commenced yet. Regardless, it’s great news for fans, who helped the series reach a record-breaking viewership rating last year.

On April 3, Korean media outlet Daily Sports reported that an SBS official confirmed the production of Good Partner Season 2. According to the source, the work is still in the early stages of production, with the upcoming schedule still undecided. “The filming and broadcast schedule, as well as the cast, have not yet been decided,” said the SBS official.

It is expected that Jang Nara and Nam Ji Hyun, who headlined the first season, will once again return to impress fans with their incredible performances. Initially, Good Partner premiered as an SBS Friday-Saturday drama on July 12, 2024, and concluded its run on September 20. For global viewers, the show is available to stream on various OTT platforms in selected regions, including Netflix, Viu, Viki, and Amazon Prime.

The legal drama features Jang Nara as Cha Eun Kyung, a veteran divorce lawyer at Law Firm Daejung, who has been working for the last 17 years. She wholeheartedly believes that the interest of her clients and her film matters more than anything else. However, her values clash with a rookie lawyer, Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), who is completely different from her in most aspects. Yu Ri is someone who doesn’t tolerate injustice at all. While working together with all their differences and disagreements, the pair experience a big change in their lives.

On the other hand, while working on a divorce case, Cha Eun Kyung faces the challenge of her own potential spilled, which leads her to see things in a different way.

For her mind blowing performance as Cha Eun Kyun, Jang Nara, who is an industry veteran working as an actress for 23 years, finally won a prestigious accolade. She was honored with the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. The actress has already shown her talents in previous works like Sell Your Haunted House, Confession Couple, and more. So it was about time she received a Daesang.

Apart from these two lead stars, Good Partner’s first season also features other extraordinary talents, including Kim Joon Han, Ji Seung Hyun, Pyo Ji Hoon, Han Jae Yi, Jung Jae Sung, and more.

The legal drama was directed by Kim Ga Ram, celebrated for Nevertheless, and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. The screenplay was written by writer Choi Yu Na, who is herself a divorce lawyer, according to reports.

Upon its premiere last year, the drama received a positive response from the viewers, reaching an all-time high of 17.7 percent viewership ratings nationwide. As the drama gears up for another season, fans look forward to more award-winning performances and a great story.

