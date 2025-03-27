It’s a dangerous and chaotic situation in South Korea. A massive fire broke out over the last weekend, engulfing over 36,300 acres of land and causing huge damage. Many people have lost their lives, been injured in the fire, seen the destruction of their residential area, and so on. However, many celebrities, like BTS Suga, from South Korea, have come forward and shown their kindness and support with generous donations.

Comedian Yoo Jae-Suk, actor Im Si-Wan, and others have already been reported as big contributors amid this chaos. Now, Suga has stepped up to help the victims as they face the wrath of the wildfire’s aftermath. After almost seven months of staying out of the public radar, the BTS member made his first public appearance to extend his support with generous donations for Korea’s people suffering from tremendous loss in this disastrous situation.

For the unversed, Suga has been staying low-key ever since he got into the scooter DUI controversy. On March 27, 2025, the BTS agency BIGHIT MUSIC shared in an official statement that J-Hope and Suga both have come forward to help relief efforts. As per the statement, J-Hope and Suga have contributed 100 million KRW (approximately $68.2K USD) respectively to help provide immediate assistance and support to the individuals who are in need.

While J-Hope’s donation went to the Hope Bridge relief fund, Suga donated to the Korean Red Cross. According to Koreaboo, the K-pop artists released their joint statement via BIGHIT MUSIC, which can be read as follows: “We hope that the ongoing forest fires will be extinguished as soon as possible. We hope that those who have lost their homes and thus facing hardships, and those who are working hard to extinguish the fires will be able to return to a more peaceful daily life soon. We hope this donation can provide even a little bit of comfort and hope.”

Both of them have donated to other relief funds in the past. For those who don’t know, Suga contributed his support to the victims of the 2022 wildfires, while J-Hope donated to help the flood victims in 2023. He even helped the victims’ families of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash.

This year’s wildfire has forced people to evacuate their homes, and not only did it affect the residential area, causing the death toll to rise over 18, but it also caused damage to the ancient temples. Over 3,700 firefighters and 76 helicopters with 530 vehicles have come to control the situation, but it’s only growing. We hope the situation comes under control and people may return to their normal lives soon.

