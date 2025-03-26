Amid the heated controversy, the family of Kim Sae Ron is planning to hold a press conference, further providing insights into Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship with the late actress. As per the latest reports, the family’s legal team claimed that they have evidence that would prove the exact timeline of the actor’s relationship with Sae Ron. In addition, they also plan on announcing legal action against the rumormongers who targeted the late actress and her family following her tragic death.

On March 26, Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family will hold a press conference on March 27 at 1:30 PM KST in Seoul. The exact venue of this highly-anticipated conference is yet to be revealed. According to the report, the family’s representative will release new evidence that will prove the exact timeline of Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress’s relationship.

Previously, her aunt claimed that the Queens of Tears star began dating her in 2015, when she was just 15 years old, and they were together for six years until 2021. Following this shocking revelation, many branded Kim Soo Hyun as a ‘pedophile,’ while some even called for completely boycotting his works. He faced the heat in his career as well. From losing many major brand deals to Disney+ postponing the release of his upcoming drama Knock Off, the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star, once the highest-paid Korean actor, continues to face a career setback.

Amid much backlash, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, acknowledged his relationship with the late actress but claimed that he only began dating her in 2019, when she was already an adult. Now, anticipation runs high to witness what kind of evidence Kim Sae Ron’s family will come forward with and whether it will actually reveal the timeline of their past romance. Previously, they said that they would conduct digital forensics on the photos from their time together.

In addition, at the press conference, the lawyers will also announce legal action against the false information that has been spread targeting the bereaved family.

The controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s death continues to intensify, with new entities and evidence coming to the surface. Her father previously claimed that YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, known for his controversial content targeting many Korean celebrities, played a part in her suicide as he circulated malicious information about her. However, her alleged husband denied this.

Meanwhile, another individual, referred to as K, has been identified as Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend. Talking to a media outlet, he emphasized, “I know for a fact that Kim Sae-ron’s death was not because of actor Kim Soo-Hyun. There are too many hidden truths, and I am furious about how the facts have been distorted. I want to reveal at least part of the truth for the sake of Sae-ron’s soul.” Her family has dismissed his statement, continuing with their claims that Kim Soo Hyun “groomed” her from an early age.

With so many alleged evidence and statements emerging, fans are confused about what and who to believe. Hopefully, the upcoming press conference will provide some much-needed clarification.

