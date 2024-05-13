What To Watch After Queen Of Tears? Here Are 5 K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist

TVN’s drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won as the lead couple, recently ended on a high note. The drama revolves around a married couple Baek Hyun-woo (Soo-hyun), who is the director of the legal department of the conglomerate Queens Group and his wife Hong Hae-in (Ji-won) is the chaebol heiress, who runs Queens Group’s department stores. The husband is tired of his over-ambitious wife and overbearing in-laws and ultimately decides to divorce Hae-in. That’s exactly when he learns that she has just three months to live.

While it may seem like just another romantic K-drama in which the lead couple ultimately gets their happy ending, Queen of Tears is much more than that. It’s a story of marital discord, one-sided love, reconciliation, and revenge. The K-drama’s season finale also broke records by reaching a national viewership of 24.85 % in Korea and becoming the highest-rated drama finale in the channel’s history. The K-drama also remained in Netflix’s non-English global top 10 chart for weeks.

And if you are wondering what to hop on to next after Queen of Tears, we suggest you start watching these five K-dramas.

Chief Detective 1958

The ongoing MBC action thriller is set in the era between the 1950s and 1960s. It revolves around four brave and honest detectives played by Lee Jehoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung and Yoon Hyun-soo, who join hands in solving some of the most complicated cases under their jurisdiction. Chief Detective 1958 is the prequel series to a popular South Korean detective show titled Chief Inspector.

The K-drama has created quite a stir amongst the action drama lovers for its gripping storyline as it involves solving crimes without the usage of modern technology, and solely based on the detectives’ innate capabilities, adding an element of suspense to the drama. So far, eight episodes have been aired which are also available on Disney+ for streaming and the series will have a total of 10 episodes.

Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon’s romantic drama has been all over social media for having all the familiar tropes of a classic South Korean drama. While Lovely Runner is a time-travel story, the adorable chemistry between the two leads takes viewers on a captivating journey. The K-drama is adapted from the web novel Tomorrow’s Best and revolves around Woo-seok’s character Ryoo Seon-jae, who despite being a successful K-pop idol, isn’t happy with his life.

Meanwhile, Im Sol, played by Hye-yoon, is a die-hard fan of Seon-jae and is left heartbroken when her favorite idol dies. Im Sol then decides to travel back in time to meet her idol when he was young and change their future. The tvN drama can be watched on Viki.

The Atypical family

The Atypical Family revolves around a family whose members once possessed supernatural abilities. However, due to modern-day lifestyle and chronic diseases like insomnia and depression, the family loses their power. The fantasy drama stars Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Ko Du-shim and Claudia Kim in main roles and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Bok Gwi-joo (Ki-yong) once had the ability to travel back and forth in time and relive his happy memories, but as he loses his powers, he gets depressed. However, the arrival of Do Da-hee (Woo-hee) marks the beginning of a series of changes in the Bok family.

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon was just released and has already captivated the audience with its unique plot. The most anticipated romantic K-drama stars Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won as the protagonists, and has garnered high ratings. The plot revolves around the life of veteran cram school instructor Seo Hye-jin (Ryeo-won) whose life takes a turn when she once again crosses paths with her former star student Lee Joon-ho (Ha-joon).

The latter leaves his high paying job and returns to the academy, where he had studied, as an instructor. Hye-jin had earlier helped him get into a prestigious university and when Joon-ho leaves his big shot job, it gives him the chance to get closer to his first love. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon showcases the lives of these two individuals who navigate their emotions and the challenges of their newfound relationship. The tvN drama is available for streaming on Viki or Viu in selected regions for international viewers.

The Midnight Studio

The Midnight Studio is based on a novel by the same name and the life of a photographer. The fantasy romantic drama stars Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In-soo, and Eum Moon-suk in pivotal roles. The Genie TV drama received praise from the audience for its captivating concept. International viewers can watch it on Viki.

Seo Ki-joo (Joo Won), is a photographer who is the seventh owner of a small photo studio that only serves ghosts. His job is to click pictures of the deceased who come to his store. Han Bom, played by Kwon Nara, is a passionate lawyer who stands firmly for justice and ends up partnering with Ki-joo’s unique photo studio.

