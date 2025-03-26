While Kim Soo-Hyun has been dealing with all the heat for allegedly dating a minor, Kim Sae-Ron, the late actress’s ex-boyfriend, has come forward and claimed that the actor had nothing to do with her death. Following the allegations made by Sae-Ron’s aunt and family about Soo-Hyun being the reason behind her death, one of the closest people to the actress revealed more details about her. This left everyone with conflicting thoughts.

On one hand, the bereaved family, as well as the public are slamming the Queen of Tears actor for harassing, grooming, and having a relationship with the late actress when she was 15 years old. On the other hand, a few close people of the Bloodhounds star made some shocking revelations about her being married. Now, the latest confession from her alleged ex-boyfriend sparked more discussion around the topic.

After the tragic death of Kim Sae-Ron, one of her closest people addressed the controversy and said, “I know for a fact that Kim Sae-ron’s death was not because of actor Kim Soo-Hyun. There are too many hidden truths, and I am furious about how the facts have been distorted. I want to reveal at least part of the truth for the sake of Sae-ron’s soul.”

With new evidence and revelations every day, it’s getting more suspicious as to what led to Kim Sae-Ron’s death. A Korean media outlet, The Fact, reached out to her ex-boyfriend, to whom she had confided before her death, to get some more answers regarding the situation. He said, “Sae-ron, even after passing away, wouldn’t have wanted the cause of her death to be distorted.”

Following her toxic marriage, Kim went through a lot of difficulties, which led her to reach out to her ex-boyfriend. However, when her husband found out about it, he had allegedly seized her mobile phone and kept her under surveillance. Despite everything, she saw herself reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend, and she talked about her toxic marriage with him. She claimed to have been hit by him. In November, she had gotten into a tragic medical incident after slitting her wrist in self-harm attempt. None of her family members came. At that time, her ex-boyfriend helped.

Post her discharge, her ex-boyfriend took her home. He said, “Right after Sae-ron was discharged, I took her home, only to find her biological mother casually having a meal with an acquaintance. She showed no sign of shock or concern. Because of this kind of treatment, Sae-ron always wanted to run away.” He further stated, “As someone who was closest to her in her final days, I find it unbelievable that her aunt is now speaking for the family, pushing this version of events.” The person continued to raise concerns about her family and emphasized, “They barely paid attention to her while she was alive, but now that she’s gone, they are suddenly bringing up an old relationship with a famous actor. What is their real motive? I’ve never met Kim Soo-hyun in person, but I can’t help but feel he’s being unfairly dragged into this just because of his fame.”

But who is this ex-boyfriend of Kim Sae-Ron? As per the Garo Sero Research Institute’s claims, this man named Lee Chan-Hee is from Korea, and around 26 years old. Although we don’t know the authenticity of these details, the YouTube channel revealed that they had dated for a week before settling for a friendship.

