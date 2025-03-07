CJ ENM’s premium K-drama production company, known for its storytelling element, Studio Dragon, has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming dramas in 2025. The lineup has 8 dramas ranging from romance, comedies, and historical pieces to mystery thrillers and more. Studio Dragon has unveiled the preview and first looks of these 8 K-dramas, raising the excitement and leaving the fans in anticipation.

So, we have listed below all the upcoming shows from Studio Dragon that include Park Bo-Young’s UNknown SEOUL, Lee Jae-Wook’s Dear Hongrang, Ji Chang-Wook’s The Manipulated, and more. Without any further ado, let’s jump straight into the list to know more about these dramas.

The Manipulated

Ji Chang-Wook, who stars in The Manipulated, is an action-drama. The storyline revolves around Tae Joong (Chang-Wook), who sets on a revenge mission after his life gets upside down on getting imprisoned wrongfully for a crime which he didn’t commit. Things start to shift soon after he learns that everything was arranged by Yo Han (Doh Kyung-Soon).

The action thriller The Manipulated is expected to be released in the second half of 2025 on Disney+.

Dear Hongrang

Dear Hongrang is a historical K-drama that will bring a refreshing air to your regular stress. Starring Lee Jae-Wook as Hong Rang, a Joseon dynasty’s chaebol heir who returns after having mysteriously disappeared. On the other hand, her stepsister, Jae Yi (Jo Bo-Ah), spends years searching for him. However, when he reappears, Hong Rang comes with a changed feeling toward his stepsister. Now, it’s a sibling love or romantic love, you will know while watching the series.

The mystery romance might get an April release on Netflix.

The Tyrant’s Chef

YoonA is returning to the world of K-dramas after King the Land with The Tyrant’s Chef. It will also star Lee Chae-Min. This historical rom-com is about a French chef who time travels and meets a king named Lee Heon (Chae-Min). Lee Heon is known for his bad reputation. How Yeon Ji-Young (the chef) serves him experimental palace cuisine and how their destiny get intertwined is all about the drama.

It is also expected to have a release date in the second half of the year on tvN.

Gyeonwoo and the Fairy

Based on a webtoon, Gyeonwoo and the Fairy is a fantasy romance featuring Cho Yi-Hun and Choo Young-Woo. The storyline revolves around a high school student and a shaman, Park Sung-Ah (Yi-Hyun), who sets out on a journey to save her first love. How she saves Bae Gyeon Woo (Young-Woo) from dying and what happens next is all about the drama.

It will also be released in the second quarter of 2025. Gyeonwoo and the Fairy will air on tvN.

UNknown SEOUL

Park Bo-Young is clearly on a roll. After her Melo Movie, the actress is all set for UNknown SEOUL. This romantic drama is about twin sisters, Yoo Mi-Ji and Yoo Mi-Rae (both played by Bo-Young), who maintain two different kinds of lives. However, in a twist of events, when the two polar-opposed personality sisters swap their identities through some lies, they set out on a journey of finding love and more. The drama will also star Jinyoung.

UNknown SEOUL will soon unveil its release date. The drama will air on tvN.

Second Shot at Love

Second Shot at Love is a romantic drama revolving around Han Geum-Joo (Sooyoung), who gives a second chance to her first love, Seo Eui-Jun (Gong Myung). What happens when Geum-Joo gives another shot to her love and how she gets rid of the alcohol issues is what the drama is all about.

The sweet and heartwarming Studio Dragon drama will have a first-half release date on tvN.

Dear X

Dear X is a romantic thriller based on a webtoon. The storyline follows a renowned actress, Baek Ah-Jin (Kim Yoo-Jung), who faces a downfall in her career. On the other hand, there’s Yoon Joon-Seo (Kim Young-Dae), who always stays by her side. Not much is known about this drama, but a poster has been unveiled.

It will be released sometime in 2025 on TVING.

The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession is a mystery thriller revolving around two women in prison. One is An Yun-Su (Jeon Do-Yeon), who is suspected of killing her husband, whereas another one is Mo Eun (Kim Go-Eun), who is called a witch inside the prison. Are you ready to watch what happens when these two women meet?

As per reports, it is expected to be released on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Here’s a snippet of the full Studio Dragon lineup:

Well, which Studio Dragon K-drama you are waiting for? Let us know.

