Recently, on one of the Korean forums Pann Nate, a topic has been circulating titled ‘Daesung doesn’t seem to care that Jennie dated G-Dragon,’ that drew a lot of attention. It got over 72,000 views. In the discussion topic, the author not only linked BLACKPINK’s Jennie and G-Dragon’s dating rumors but also pointed out Lisa’s recent appearance on the YouTube show ‘ZIP Daesung’ of BIGBANG’s Daesung, where she talked about her financial struggles.

However, it was the part that covered Jennie and G-Dragon’s dating rumors that sparked speculation and reactions from netizens. Scroll ahead to find out everything.

On the same topic on Pann Nate, the author further mentioned, “Daesung invited Rosé and Lisa too, now there are only 2 left”, and referred to the point that almost every BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose) and BIGBANG member has appeared on the show except Jennie and G-Dragon. This garnered a lot of attention, leaving netizens to wonder whether the bands care about the alleged past relationship rumors about them.

K-netizens have been reacting to the same. One of them wrote, “G-Dragon has been close with Rosé and Lisa for a long time, so who cares? Taeyang is also doing pretty fine with BLACKPINK members. Even before the dating (rumors between G-Dragon and Jennie), they have a senior-junior relationship for 10 years, so they wouldn’t just sever their ties like that.” Another one commented, “Jennie and Taeyang are also close, so does it matter?” The third one stated, “I don’t know how BLACKPINK members being close with Daesung has to do with G-dragon and Jennie dating?” One of the fans claimed, “Even ordinary people don’t really care about that kind of situation, so it’s funny how you are reading into this.”

For those who don’t know, back in 2021, Jennie and G-Dragon were linked in a romantic relationship. There were various witness accounts and evidence photos to prove their alleged dating rumors. However, at that time, both of their agency, YG Entertainment, came forward to shut down all the speculations about them and stated that they couldn’t confirm anything as it was a matter of the artists’ personal lives. Later, there were reports that they had parted ways.

On the other hand, recently, Jennie and G-Dragon attended the Chanel 2025 S/S Couture Collection show at Grand Palais in Paris, France. Their appearance drew a lot of attention, as everyone was talking about their current equation after the breakup. However, both of them exuded their charming presence and turned heads with their looks.

While G-Dragon looked gorgeous in a black and white lace jacket and pants set from the 2024/25 Métiers d’art Collection Look 36 and a silk muslin blouse, Jennie exuded sassiness in a top and cape from the S/S 2025 Ready-to-wear Collection Look 72 and wool pants from the 2024/25 Métiers d’art Collection Look 72.

Well, do you think BLACKPINK and BIGBANG don’t care about Jennie and G-Dragon’s past alleged romance?

