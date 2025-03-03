BLACKPINK’s Lisa has recently released his first full-length album, Alter Ego, alongside the title track Fxck Up The World (Vixi solo version). While her fans have praised the K-pop star for breaking boundaries and reinventing her whole musical persona, others have accused her of plagiarism. Many took to social media platforms, blasting her for allegedly copying XG, a fourth-generation Japanese girl group based in South Korea.

On February 28, Lisa released Alter Ego along with the music video of the title track Fxck Up The World. Initially, the song received divided reactions, with many criticizing the lyrics while others came to her support. Now, she has been hit with another wave of accusations.

On X (formerly Twitter) and online forums, some alleged that the rap part in her latest title track is too similar to XG’s chart-topper Woke Up. Others have accused her of copying the girl group member Jurin’s style and outfits in the music video.

quem é a lisa do blackpink e quem é a jurin do xg? jamais saberemos pic.twitter.com/1C3r6V4rbh — ☆ (@97lilifilm_) March 2, 2025

BLACKPINKのLISAがXGディスったってマ？？！ フロウ的には確かにWoke UpっぽいしWoke Upってフレーズがあったり、『あいつらは〜』って部分もあるけど、どうなんだろ。 よっしゃ、Not like usのビートジャックしてGALZ Xypherやろうぜサイモンさん。 — WK@Musicoろじー (@WKMusico171503) February 28, 2025

Breaking 🚨 #LISA copied JURIN of XG whole outfit and look for her MV! She’s so shameless & getting way with it cuz XG isn’t that popular! pic.twitter.com/6VJ5bBN0EU — . (@KPOP_FLOP_) March 2, 2025

Lisa copied XG’s “Woke Up” in her new song “Fxck Up The World”. pic.twitter.com/iQ6tMnRQzd — Flop Kpop (@TheFlopKpop) March 2, 2025

However, BLINKS and Lilies were quick to come to the BLACKPINK member’s defense, pointing out the lapse in the aforementioned accusations. Many tried to explain that similar concepts when it comes to outfits, is not rare in K-pop culture.

The music industry serves as a fashion-forward movement since years, especially with the recent globalization, artists often jump in the trends.

SGD、なぜXGとBLACKPINKで対立構造を生ませようとしているのか。解釈は自由なのはもちろんだけど、そうした対立や憶測が生まれるとわかっていながらそれをあえて発信するのは良くないでしょ。自由という言葉を盾にしているのも悪質。

この人はLISAがケンドリックMV真似してるって言われてたのも — まさと (やっち) 🍉 (@masatomovie) March 1, 2025

lmao yall just be creating things here and there …. its called concept, inspiration, reference get a life and just support all groups. — yezhick (@yexegri) March 3, 2025

I belong to the XG (ALPHA) fandom and I must say that our fandom does not lend itself to these accusations, there are only people like the media along with Lisa’s haters giving false information. — alessandrodankiu (@Alessandrodan99) March 3, 2025

On the other hand, some fans found out that the credited lyricist in Lisa’s Fxck Up The World, Jaeyoung Lee, has previously worked with XG. Lee collaborated with the girl group for two of their top hits, Woke Up and Howling. So, it’s not surprising that their are some similarities between the rap flow of FUTW and the XG song.

In addition, as it turns out, the choreographer who worked with the MONEY singer on her title track, also collaborated with the Korea-based Japanese girl group. Fans pointed out the alleged similarities between the two songs can be better explained through the creative decisions taken. Given that people who worked to create the Alter Ego lead track, also collaborated with XG for Woke Up, it’s not surprising that both songs have a similar style.

Amid the controversy over the alleged plagiarism, Lisa continues with her global takeover plan. Her first full solo album, Alter Ego, topped this week’s Billboard New Music poll. The album also features some of the most-anticipated global collaborations. Tyla, RAYE, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa partnered up with these hot pop stars, further solidifying her global stardom.

While her albums continue to perform well commercially, the BLACKPINK member is focusing on her side quests. She became the first K-pop star to perform at the prestigious Oscars 2025 stage. She paid tribute to James Bond through her well-choreographed performance, earning praise from global critics and fans.

Since establishing her own agency, LLOUD, and signing with RCA Records, the Thai K-pop idol has been actively focusing on her solo career. Not just music, Lisa is also leaving her mark as an actress. Despite the controversy, her fans look forward to what she has in store next for them.

