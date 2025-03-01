BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her full album, Alter Ego, and one of the songs sparked speculation about her past heartbreak in 2019. Read on to know what happened in Tokyo.

Lisa is making headlines every now and then. The BLACKPINK member who began her career in the music industry in 2016 is putting her name on the global map not only with her musical skills but also by showing her acting prowess. Recently, she stepped into the acting industry by debuting in the American series The White Lotus 3. However, she also made waves online by dropping her full album, Alter Ego.

But, now, netizens have noticed that one of the tracks called ‘Dream’ from her album hinted at her past heartbreak. The lyrics have sparked speculations and attracted attention from the listeners. Especially the part where she sang, “Are you happy? Are you sad? Are you always gonna hate me for that night in Tokyo? When it ended, I kinda hoped that it’d be open-ended. But you never looked back.”

Along with that, the song Dream also features a specific mention of Tokyo and the year 2019, which made people curious to know whether she wanted to hint at something that happened to her or not. This sparked reactions, and social media platforms have been flooded with them. One such fan took X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “Hear me out. i’m gonna sound like a delusional chaelisa rn but idgaf. these lyrics?! that one interview where rosie said if she and lisa met in australia, they’d be able to “live freely”. 2019 being chaelisa’s best year, rosie constantly travelling, rose street being in melbourne.”

hear me out. i’m gonna sound like a delusional chaelisa rn but idgaf. these lyrics?! that one interview where rosie said if she and lisa met in australia, they’d be able to “live freely”. 2019 being chaelisa’s best year, rosie constantly travelling, rose street being in melbourne pic.twitter.com/s75Hwzob8H — rosie, my number one girl ! (@rosiesandlali) February 27, 2025

Another fan speculated what might have happened to Lisa and tweeted, referring to Rose, “2019 in Tokyo (rollercoaster relationship)

2022 Bp comeback concert tour (reconciliation & started dating)

2023 in Abu Dhabi (dating and it bloom until…)

2023 in Thailand (they got engaged).”

Another X user pointed out that Lisa and Jungkook wrote almost the same lyrics.

Lisa and Jungkook the same thing 2019, same song, same lyrics 😣😣😣!! pic.twitter.com/90LZTZMdj5 — H A N N I (@jklisa_liskook) February 27, 2025

One of her fans wrote on X, “Lisa and Jaewon shippers in 2019 are about to rise up from grave after “DREAM” was released.” Even on TikTok, the song and the lyrics became a huge hit. Some speculated who that person could be whom she was referring, while others concluded that it might not be a relationship but some sort of an experience that she had.

While we will never know what the truth behind the lyrics is, Lisa is ruling over the hearts of millions of people, no doubt. The singer has been offered to perform at the 2025 Oscars alongside Doja Cat and Raya. What are your thoughts about her song Dream? Do you think it stems out of her past relationship or personal feelings, or is it just a song with general lyrics?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 2NE1’s Park Bom Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Lee Min-Ho, Actor’s Agency Shuts Down Rumors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News