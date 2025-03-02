Actors Park Bo-Young and Choi Woo-Shik exuded a sizzling onscreen chemistry in the latest Netflix K-drama, Melo Movie, that made people overindulge in their romantic life off-screen. On February 28, 2025, Bo-Young took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her co-star with a caption that read ‘Melo Movie. ’ As soon as the photos went live, they immediately drew attention, sparking speculations among netizens about their real-life dating phase.

The released photos feature the actors strolling around a foreign country hand-in-hand and spending some quality time with each other. Netizens got super curious about their dating life and wondered whether it was just another promotional gig or not, as the pictures got reshared on every social media platform. Some even claimed that Dispatch (a Korean media outlet) pushed these pictures confirming their relationship. Scroll ahead to find out the real truth.

In the shared pictures, Park Bo-Young and Choi Woo-Shik showcased such a heartwarming and romantic vibe that they could easily be believed as a real-life couple. Their candid and beautiful equation in the photos left their fans swooning and shipping for them. The comment section has been flooded with opinions from netizens. One wrote, “His girl,” another one commented, Why am I so happy?” One of the fans stated, “How tf am I supposed to move on from this?”

However, what grabbed the attention was the candidness of the pictures. It didn’t feel like a staged promotional affair; rather, it seemed like shots from their secret date. They were recently featured in a Netflix K-drama Melo Movie, where they portrayed two lovers. Their charming presence, height difference, and heart-fluttering moments on-screen made the fans wonder if the line between fiction and reality was blurred, and their reel life bled into their real life.

Their explosive chemistry was even seen during the photoshoot of their drama and even during the behind-the-scenes of filming Melo Movie. Previously, in a promotional press conference, Park Bo-Young talked about what it was like to work with Choi Woo-Shik. When she was asked to choose between Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and Choi Woo-Shik, the actress answered beautifully.

She said, “Each of them has different strengths. Seo Joon is older than me, while Hyung Sik is younger, and they’re both actors that I like. But this was my first time acting with someone my age. It made me realize how comfortable and natural it feels to act alongside a same-age friend. It was so, so great. The set was always so comfortable. Woo Shik makes me feel the most at ease. Even today, Woo Shik makes me laugh with whatever he says—before he even says anything, it’s already funny. He’s like my laugh button, he’s so lovely that you’d want to watch him whenever you need a mood boost.”

Well, to answer the question of whether they are dating or not – no, Park Bo-Young and Choi Woo-Shik are not. As per the reports, they both visited Paris in January to attend the ‘Ami Paris Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Show.’ They had decided to post these pictures as a parting gift from ‘Kim-Mubee and Gyeom,’ the characters they played in Melo Movie.

If you haven’t watched Melo Movie, stream it on Netflix.

