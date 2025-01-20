Netflix is bringing a fresh take on love this Valentine’s Day with Melo Movie, a romantic K-drama starring Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik and Strong Girl Bong-soon star Park Bo-young. The highly anticipated series will be released in February, and the streaming giant has also shared its release date with the fans.

Melo Movie was written by Lee Na Eun, who also wrote Our Beloved Summer, which starred Choi Woo-shik. Meanwhile, Oh Choong Hwan of the hit drama Start-Up will be helming the show. He is also known for other hits, including Hotel Del Luna, My Love From The Star, Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, and more.

Melo Movie K-Drama Release Date, Plot, And Cast

Netflix recently announced the release date of Melo Movie. The drama will consist of 10 episodes and begin airing on February 14th.

The plot follows a film critic (Choi) who reunites with an aspiring director (Park) years after a strange incident separated them. The show will oversee the lives of young individuals who always pretend to be okay but are surrounded by hardships. Now, as adults, they are on a journey to find happiness and love while catering to their troublesome lives.

Melo Movie, a new rom-com series about movies, lovers, and movie lovers, is coming to Netflix February 14 🎬 Starring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young. pic.twitter.com/Wk8O46XFVR — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2025

The project is another high-profile Korean original for Netflix, as the streaming service continues to extend its K-drama slate following recent hits like A Killer Paradox and Daily Dose of Sunshine, both of which included members of the Melo Movie cast.

The supporting cast includes Lee Jun-young from Mask Girl and Jeon So-nee from Parasyte The Grey as another couple navigating the turbulent waters of love and career goals. Kim Jae Wook and Cha Woo Min will also be featured on the show.

Melo Movie K-Drama’s New Teaser

The freshly published poster of Melo Movie shows Ko Gyeom (Choi) and Kim Mu Bee (Park) exchanging heartfelt looks. Ko Gyeom can’t help but smile, while Kim Mu Bee wears a difficult face that emphasizes the text between them, “Will there be a happy ending?”

Dari penulis ‘Our Beloved Summer’

Romance series ‘MELO MOVIE’

Choi Wooshik, Park Boyoung, Lee Junyoung, Jeon Sonee & Kim Jaewook Tayang 14 Februari di Netflix 🩷

who’s excited? •kdm• ✨🤩✨https://t.co/I0GGIZSAzm — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) January 17, 2025

The teaser, unveiled alongside the poster, opens with Kim Mu Bee’s determination to make “an awesome Melo movie” and follows a fateful encounter between Kim Mu Bee and Ko Gyeom, who is instantly drawn towards Mu Bee. After hearing Kim Mu Bee’s name, Ko Gyeom says, “I’m a big movie lover. But your name means movie.'”

Kim Mu Bee tensely replies, “Can you not talk to me?” Nonetheless, the two keep running into each other on the movie set. Ko Gyeom even admits to her, saying, “I like you.” “Am I not allowed to like you?” Following a kiss, Kim Mu Bee surprisingly confesses, “Ko Gyeom disappeared just like that.” Undoubtedly, the teaser is filled with confusion and surprises, promising a wonderful ride with Ko Gyeom and Kim Mu Bee.

You can watch the Melo Movie teaser below:

